Sales - Trader | German

Posted on December 9, 2025
Harderwijk
English, German
About this role
As a Trader in the German market, you will play a key role in our client’s growth strategy. Your responsibility will be to strengthen their purchasing position in German by acquiring metal products from key suppliers.
Key responsibilities include:
- Analyzing market trends and providing strategic insights
- Creating and maintaining strong relationships with current and prospective clients
- Navigating changing market conditions while addressing supplier needs
- Managing high-value weekly trades using market intelligence and internal data
- Leading negotiations, setting prices, and overseeing purchasing, delivery, and settlement processes
- Willingness to travel occasionally (3-4 days per month in Germany)
You will work with a team of 12 traders, collaborating across multiple markets, including Dutch, Belgian, and French. They value a proactive approach and foster a positive environment, not only for business success but also to contribute to a more sustainable future for the metals industry.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree
- Minimum 3-5 years experience as trader (purchasing)
- Strong relationship-building skills
- Fluent in German (C2) speaking and writing is a MUST
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or English is a plus
- A driven, results-oriented mindset with a passion for the industry
- Living max. 200 km from Harderwijk - you may live in Germany (border)
- Driver's license is a must
Salary
€3000-€5300 per month
The company
Our client is committed to sustainability, specializing in trading waste metals and transforming them into high-quality metal products.
