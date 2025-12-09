Sales - Trader | German

Analyzing market trends and providing strategic insights

Creating and maintaining strong relationships with current and prospective clients

Navigating changing market conditions while addressing supplier needs

Managing high-value weekly trades using market intelligence and internal data

Leading negotiations, setting prices, and overseeing purchasing, delivery, and settlement processes

Willingness to travel occasionally (3-4 days per month in Germany)

As a Trader in the German market, you will play a key role in our client’s growth strategy. Your responsibility will be to strengthen their purchasing position in German by acquiring metal products from key suppliers.Key responsibilities include:You will work with a team of 12 traders, collaborating across multiple markets, including Dutch, Belgian, and French. They value a proactive approach and foster a positive environment, not only for business success but also to contribute to a more sustainable future for the metals industry.