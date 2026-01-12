Sales Coordinator | German or Dutch | Noord-Holland
Enkhuizen
Dutch, English
About this role
Our client is an international distributor of raw material to various industries such as the agro business, pharmaceutical and food industry. They are located in the area of Enkhuizen.
As a Sales Coordinator, you are a crucial link in the sales team, and with a good dose of eagerness to learn, you gain insight into the entire process. You support the sales activities of the Account and Product Managers, and with sharp analytical skills, you coordinate the purchasing and sales, identify commercial opportunities, and monitor delivery times.
- Right hand of the sales team in planning purchasing and sales, and managing inventory
- Processing and managing purchase and sales orders, and monitoring delivery times
- Providing excellent service and customized solutions to new and existing customers
- Collaborating with internal departments such as logistics and finance to ensure smooth execution of sales activities
- Contributing to the development and implementation of sales strategies
- Analyzing sales data and market trends to identify growth opportunities
- Ensuring compliance with company guidelines and quality standards
- Fluent in English (verbally and in written) and (near) native level of German or Dutch
- HBO level education or similar work experience
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Understanding of market dynamics and a proactive analytical working attitude
- Ability to multitask and prioritize
- Team player with a customer-oriented mindset and attention to detail
- Experience with SAP and Excel is a plus
- A challenging role in an internationally operating organization, where no day is the same, the work never stops, but we do finish at 5:00 PM
- Opportunities for professional development and growth through internal and external training
- Great team, team activities, green area and parking space
- Pension Scheme
