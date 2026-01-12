Sales Coordinator | German or Dutch | Noord-Holland

Our client is an international distributor of raw material to various industries such as the agro business, pharmaceutical and food industry. They are located in the area of Enkhuizen.

As a Sales Coordinator, you are a crucial link in the sales team, and with a good dose of eagerness to learn, you gain insight into the entire process. You support the sales activities of the Account and Product Managers, and with sharp analytical skills, you coordinate the purchasing and sales, identify commercial opportunities, and monitor delivery times.



Right hand of the sales team in planning purchasing and sales, and managing inventory



Processing and managing purchase and sales orders, and monitoring delivery times



Providing excellent service and customized solutions to new and existing customers



Collaborating with internal departments such as logistics and finance to ensure smooth execution of sales activities



Contributing to the development and implementation of sales strategies



Analyzing sales data and market trends to identify growth opportunities



Ensuring compliance with company guidelines and quality standards





Fluent in English (verbally and in written) and (near) native level of German or Dutch



HBO level education or similar work experience



Excellent communication and interpersonal skills



Understanding of market dynamics and a proactive analytical working attitude



Ability to multitask and prioritize



Team player with a customer-oriented mindset and attention to detail



Experience with SAP and Excel is a plus

