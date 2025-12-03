Account Manager Benelux

Drive new business development and new-logo acquisition in your assigned territory.

Identify, qualify and follow up on leads across multiple industry verticals.

Achieve quarterly sales targets and maintain a healthy, predictable pipeline.

Build and nurture strong relationships with partners, prospects and existing customers.

Act as a trusted advisor by demonstrating deep knowledge of OT/IoT security challenges and network protection.

Coordinate customer interactions together with Channel Partners, Sales Engineering, Product, Customer Success, and other internal teams.

Accurately document customer information and progress using CRM tools (Salesforce).

Collaborate with Marketing on events, campaigns and partner-related activities.

Secure key reference accounts to support further market expansion.

As an Account Manager, you will play a key role in driving growth within the Dutch market. You will build strong relationships with partners, prospects and customers, while confidently communicating the value of our solutions to a range of stakeholders. With your commercial mindset, you will develop a rapidly growing pipeline, generate new business, and drive predictable, repeatable success.You’ll collaborate closely with Sales Engineering, Customer Success, Product Management, Marketing and Channel Partners to open opportunities, qualify leads, and close deals. This is the perfect role for an ambitious sales professional who thrives in a high-energy environment and wants to help shape the success of a fast-growing organization.