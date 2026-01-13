Technical Solutions Manager | English | Benelux
Posted on January 13, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on January 13, 2026
About this role
The Technical Solutions Manager is a hybrid role that combines advanced technical support, AV control programming, system design, and on-site commissioning expertise. This position supports customers throughout the lifecycle of strategic AV projects - from pre-sales design and validation to field deployment, troubleshooting, and product feedback. The role requires strong technical knowledge, excellent communication skills, and hands-on experience in commissioning AV control systems in the field.
Technical Support & Control Applications
- Provide both remote and on-site support for AV control systems, assisting with design, configuration, and troubleshooting.
- Diagnose issues related to control software, AV hardware communication (RS232, TCP/IP), and third-party device integration.
- Guide customers through system setup and resolve anomalies in software or hardware operation.
System Design & Pre-Sales Engineering
- Collaborate with Project Consulting Managers and Technical Managers on large-scale AV system designs, tenders, and proposals.
- Validate technical feasibility and compliance with customer requirements.
- Create alternative designs to competitive solutions.
Field Commissioning
- Travel to customer sites to perform system commissioning, validation, and troubleshooting.
- Ensure proper integration and functionality of AV control systems during final deployment.
- Provide hands-on support and training to clients.
Post-Sales & Product Feedback
- Evaluate project outcomes and provide feedback to sales and technical teams.
- Inform product improvement needs to the Product & Development team based on field experience and tender requirements.
- Maintain awareness of certifications and specifications relevant to AV control systems.
Technical Expertise
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS (servers, registry, DLLs), SQL databases.
- Solid understanding of networking (TCP/IP, Ethernet, IP addressing, NAT, routers).
- Proficiency in Python 3 programming.
- Familiarity with communication protocols (RS232/RS422, infrared).
- Experience with AV system integration and control platforms (Extron, AMX, Crestron).
Communication & Reporting
- Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical users.
- Methodical troubleshooting skills and attention to detail.
- Regular reporting on project status using internal tools.
- Able to work on secure sites.
Education & Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Proven experience in AV technical support, system design, and field commissioning of AV control systems.
