Parts Sales Advisor - German & English

Our client is a leading supplier and specialist in automobile spare parts, servicing, and repairs, catering to a wide range of luxury car models. The company is recognised for its technical expertise and commitment to customer support.

We are now looking for an ambitious Parts Sales Advisor to join their expanding team in the Roosendaal area.

Job Profile for Parts Sales Advisor

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Order and reserve parts

Process invoicing and payments

Handle general after-sales enquiries, working collaboratively with the service department

Prepare estimates when required

Achieve sales targets by prospecting, acquiring, and maintaining customer accounts

Respond to customer enquiries via phone, email, and face-to-face communication

Assist with checking parts inventory

Maintain contact with workshop, service advisors, and customers

Contact customers occasionally to offer special promotions

Work on cold acquisitions and building relationships with clients

Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Advisor

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

Relevant experience within the automotive industry or car parts sector is a must

Cold calling experience is essential

Confident in telesales, using the phone as a primary tool to engage and convert customers

Good commercial skills and an entrepreneurial attitude

What Our Client Offers

Pension plan

Profit-sharing plan

25 holidays per annum

Company events

Discount on meals

On-site parking

International business trips

Work in an international team



Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.