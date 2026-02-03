Parts Sales Advisor - Dutch & English
Posted on February 3, 2026
Roosendaal
Dutch, English
40
About this role
Our client is a leading supplier and specialist in automobile spare parts, servicing, and repairs, catering to a wide range of luxury car models. The company is recognised for its technical expertise and commitment to customer support.
We are now looking for an ambitious Parts Sales Advisor to join their expanding team in the Roosendaal area.
Job Profile for Parts Sales Advisor
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Order and reserve parts
- Process invoicing and payments
- Handle general after-sales enquiries, working collaboratively with the service department
- Prepare estimates when required
- Achieve sales targets by prospecting, acquiring, and maintaining customer accounts
- Respond to customer enquiries via phone, email, and face-to-face communication
- Assist with checking parts inventory
- Maintain contact with workshop, service advisors, and customers
- Contact customers occasionally to offer special promotions
- Work on cold acquisitions and building relationships with clients
Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Advisor
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Relevant experience within the automotive industry or car parts sector is a must
- Cold calling experience is essential
- Confident in telesales, using the phone as a primary tool to engage and convert customers
- Good commercial skills and an entrepreneurial attitude
What Our Client Offers
- Pension plan
- Profit-sharing plan
- 25 holidays per annum
- Company events
- Discount on meals
- On-site parking
- International business trips
- Work in an international team
Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.
