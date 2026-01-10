Junior Retail Sales - Dutch & English
The Hague
30
Posted on January 10, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global leading brand in innovative fitness technology, specialising in smart, all-in-one strength training solutions that combine advanced hardware with sleek design for both home and professional use.
Currently, they are looking for 2 (two) representatives in the role of Junior Retail Sales to join their team in the Hague. The successful candidates will provide support in all aspects of the sales process while operating in a fast-paced environment.
Job Profile for Junior Retail Sales
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Represent the company’s brand as the first point of contact for customers
- Provide expert advice on the latest home fitness products
- Respond effectively to customer questions and requests
- Maintain the retail to the highest standards by thoughtful merchandising - clean, welcoming, and visually appealing to enhance the customer experience
- Meet and exceed sales targets using a confident and service-driven mindset
- Deliver a high-quality, personalised shopping experience tailored to each customer’s needs
Candidate Profile for Junior Retail Sales
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Basic knowledge of fitness terminology. Experience as a personal trainer or fitness instructor is a plus
- Proven track record in direct customer sales
- Previous experience in retail or a similar customer-facing role, preferably in fitness or technology
- Confidence and ambition to drive in-store sales
- A passion for retail and delivering top-level customer service
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment and handle pressure
- Flexible availability, including evenings and weekends
What Our Client Offers
- Opportunity to earn additional bonuses based on achieved sales targets
- Comprehensive product training to become a true product expert
- Chance to gain valuable retail experience within an international brand
- Employee discount on the company’s product range
- Uniform provided for the role
