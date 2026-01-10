Junior Retail Sales - Dutch & English

Junior Retail Sales - Dutch & English

Posted on January 10, 2026
The Hague
30
Posted on January 10, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global leading brand in innovative fitness technology, specialising in smart, all-in-one strength training solutions that combine advanced hardware with sleek design for both home and professional use.

Currently, they are looking for 2 (two) representatives in the role of Junior Retail Sales to join their team in the Hague. The successful candidates will provide support in all aspects of the sales process while operating in a fast-paced environment.

Job Profile for Junior Retail Sales
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Represent the company’s brand as the first point of contact for customers
  • Provide expert advice on the latest home fitness products
  • Respond effectively to customer questions and requests
  • Maintain the retail to the highest standards by thoughtful merchandising - clean, welcoming, and visually appealing to enhance the customer experience
  • Meet and exceed sales targets using a confident and service-driven mindset
  • Deliver a high-quality, personalised shopping experience tailored to each customer’s needs

Candidate Profile for Junior Retail Sales

  • Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
  • Basic knowledge of fitness terminology. Experience as a personal trainer or fitness instructor is a plus
  • Proven track record in direct customer sales
  • Previous experience in retail or a similar customer-facing role, preferably in fitness or technology
  • Confidence and ambition to drive in-store sales
  • A passion for retail and delivering top-level customer service
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment and handle pressure
  • Flexible availability, including evenings and weekends

What Our Client Offers

  • Opportunity to earn additional bonuses based on achieved sales targets
  • Comprehensive product training to become a true product expert
  • Chance to gain valuable retail experience within an international brand
  • Employee discount on the company’s product range
  • Uniform provided for the role
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in The Hague delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Team Lead Retail Sales - Dutch & English
Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary
Business Development Manager - English
Cantonese, Mandarin & Dutch speaking Sales Account Manager
Sales Representative (Medical) | Dutch and English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position