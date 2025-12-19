Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary

We are seeking a Product Launch Coordinator to join a leading E-Commerce Product Launch team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will support timely and accurate product launches by managing product data, ensuring catalogue quality, and coordinating across teams.

Your responsibilities are to:



Manage and oversee timely and accurate product launches;



Safeguard product catalogue integrity by ensuring completeness, accuracy, and readiness to trade;



Monitor and manage product data flow across the e-commerce system landscape;



Act as the main point of contact and subject matter expert for product launch processes within the e-commerce organization;



Analyze and validate product data, maintaining data quality rules and blueprint definitions;



Provide clear and structured reporting on product status, launch readiness, and data quality;



Collaborate closely with internal teams to support smooth product onboarding and continuous process improvements;



Ensure consistent, premium-quality product detail pages across all relevant platforms.





A temporary opportunity to contribute to high-profile global collections;



Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;



Competitive salary based on experience;



Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.



How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.