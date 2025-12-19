Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary

Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary

Posted on December 19, 2025
Amsterdam
English
Posted on December 19, 2025

About this role

We are seeking a Product Launch Coordinator to join a leading E-Commerce Product Launch team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will support timely and accurate product launches by managing product data, ensuring catalogue quality, and coordinating across teams.


Your responsibilities are to:



  • Manage and oversee timely and accurate product launches;

  • Safeguard product catalogue integrity by ensuring completeness, accuracy, and readiness to trade;

  • Monitor and manage product data flow across the e-commerce system landscape;

  • Act as the main point of contact and subject matter expert for product launch processes within the e-commerce organization;

  • Analyze and validate product data, maintaining data quality rules and blueprint definitions;

  • Provide clear and structured reporting on product status, launch readiness, and data quality;

  • Collaborate closely with internal teams to support smooth product onboarding and continuous process improvements;

  • Ensure consistent, premium-quality product detail pages across all relevant platforms.


  • A temporary opportunity to contribute to high-profile global collections;

  • Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;

  • Competitive salary based on experience;

  • Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.


How we'll proceed:


Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Head of Sales | English
Dutch/French speaking Inside Sales Manager
Account Manager | Italian | Amsterdam area
Customer Account Specialist | Inside Sales | ENG
Account Manager FMCG | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.