Junior Account Manager | German market
Posted on January 8, 2026
Den Bosch
German
About this role
You will be responsible for expanding our client’s presence among hospitality businesses in Germany, working closely with a small international sales team.
- You engage with inbound leads only — hospitality entrepreneurs who reach out via the website or social channels with genuine interest. No cold calling (jeaj!).
- You answer questions, advise prospects, and guide them toward a 30-day trial of a smart in-store solution.
- Once a trial is approved, you coordinate internally to kick off the onboarding process and stay involved throughout the setup phase.
- During the trial period, you maintain close contact with the customer, monitor progress, and ensure they get real value from the solution.
- After 30 days, you evaluate the results together with the customer and decide whether to continue or conclude the collaboration.
- You have full ownership of your accounts and a high level of autonomy in how you manage relationships and drive success.
Requirements
- You have junior experience in sales, or you’ve recently graduated and are eager to start your career in an Account Manager role and grow from there.
- The role suits someone ambitious, curious, hard working, and eager to grow — not a traditional, overly formal sales profile.
- You speak German at a C2 level, are fluent in English (B2–C1), and have a good understanding of Dutch (B1+). Dutch is not required for the role itself, but helps you stay aligned during internal communication and company meetings.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client works behind the scenes of the hospitality industry, helping businesses grow through smart and reliable technology that is used by millions of people every year in everyday situations. The company is scaling rapidly, building products that operate at increasing scale and impact, and is looking for talented individuals who want to work on meaningful, real-world technology.
Application Procedure
