Account Manager | German

Act as the key link between international supply and demand (buying & selling). This includes, advise clients on demand of collectible coins, buying new product releases in bulk, and promoting their supply to the right channel of customers.

Manage your own portfolio and build long-term, sustainable relationships with suppliers and B2B customers worldwide.

Receive thorough on-the-job training by colleagues and the freedom to operate independently once the ball gets rolling.

Attend international trade fairs several times a year and be in daily contact with international clients and colleagues to share insights and develop the market.

Our client is looking for a commercially minded junior to expand their international team. As an account manager (official title: junior trader), you will become a master of managing clients and suppliers in the niche world of coin collecting! You will act as a crucial middleman between issuing authorities and a global network of B2B clients, which include banking networks, online shops, and telemarketing companies.