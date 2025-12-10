Account Manager | German
About this role
Our client is looking for a commercially minded junior to expand their international team. As an account manager (official title: junior trader), you will become a master of managing clients and suppliers in the niche world of coin collecting! You will act as a crucial middleman between issuing authorities and a global network of B2B clients, which include banking networks, online shops, and telemarketing companies.
Responsibilities:
- Act as the key link between international supply and demand (buying & selling). This includes, advise clients on demand of collectible coins, buying new product releases in bulk, and promoting their supply to the right channel of customers.
- Manage your own portfolio and build long-term, sustainable relationships with suppliers and B2B customers worldwide.
- Receive thorough on-the-job training by colleagues and the freedom to operate independently once the ball gets rolling.
- Attend international trade fairs several times a year and be in daily contact with international clients and colleagues to share insights and develop the market.
Requirements
- Fluent German (C2) and English
- A minimum of 3 years work experience in account management, sales/procurement, or a similar commercial role
- Proactive, creative, and result orientated thinking
- Flexible, resilient, and hands-on mentality
- MBO+/HBO education
- Good critical thinking, positive attitude, and a go-getter
- Not afraid to be innovative and bring good energy!
- Commercial minded and passionate about long-term relationship management
- Strong aptitude and background with numbers
- Experience with ERP systems is a plus
Salary
€4300-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is a wholesaler of collectible coins that operates throughout Europe.
