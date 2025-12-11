Account Executive | Lithuanian C2

Our client operates as a digital platform that links road service providers to transportation firms all over Europe. They have established a vast network of over 1,500 affiliated sites in 21 countries, providing a seamless experience for customers to discover, reserve, and settle payments for road services like truck cleaning, tank cleansing, truck parking, and truck maintenance. This also provides transport companies with up-to-date information on their road services, reducing waiting times and consolidating road services into a single platform.