Account Executive | Lithuanian C2

About this role
As Account Executive for the Lithuanian market, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong business relationships in Lithuania. This role covers the full sales cycle, from sourcing new opportunities to up-selling and cross-selling to both new and existing customers.
- Draft a plan to conquer the Lithuanian carrier market together with the Head of Sales, colleagues, and the marketing department.
- Source and qualify leads with sales support and our AI specialist.
- Prepare and deliver compelling sales demos to new and existing customers.
- Establish and maintain both operational and C-level relationships with decision-makers across medium and enterprise transport companies.
- Independently negotiate pricing and contracts with your portfolio of customers.
- Actively monitor and collaborate with customer success teams on existing accounts to increase up- and cross-selling at regular intervals.
- Collaborate with partners at the country level, such as Shell, software providers, and others to manage new and existing accounts.
- Attend trade fairs and conduct business trips to customers in one or multiple countries as needed.
- Collaborate with marketing and product teams on ideas, features, and initiatives whenever possible or necessary.
Requirements
- C2 Level Lithuanian, as the role focuses primarily on Lithuania.
- Proficiency in English is essential.
- Fluency in an additional European language is a plus.
- Commercial experience in sales, business development, and/or commercial support. Experience in the transport industry is a big advantage.
- Proven track record of building your own portfolio of clients from the ground up (with support).
- Experience in handling complex accounts, solution-based selling, and challenger sales.
- Clear understanding of how to grow a customer portfolio through up- and cross-selling.
- Experience in opening markets or specific industries/verticals is a plus
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
Our client operates as a digital platform that links road service providers to transportation firms all over Europe. They have established a vast network of over 1,500 affiliated sites in 21 countries, providing a seamless experience for customers to discover, reserve, and settle payments for road services like truck cleaning, tank cleansing, truck parking, and truck maintenance. This also provides transport companies with up-to-date information on their road services, reducing waiting times and consolidating road services into a single platform.
Application Procedure
Similar jobs
