Business Development Representative | German C2

Actively reach out to entrepreneurs by phone through cold calling, establishing meaningful connections and discussing business growth and future strategies.

Engage potential clients and invite them to business events and educational programs that align with their goals.

Collaborate with senior business leaders to identify new market opportunities and contribute to the company’s strategic expansion.

Offer guidance and insights to help entrepreneurs plan for future business transitions.

Ensure accurate documentation of all client interactions and continuously seek self-improvement in sales techniques.

Take full ownership of your personal targets, drive results, and stay accountable for your success.

We are collaborating with a leading international advisory firm that specializes in supporting entrepreneurs through significant business transitions. As they continue to grow, they are seeking a motivated German-speaking Business Development Representative to help drive expansion into the German market.This opportunity is perfect for proactive professionals who excel in building strong client relationships through cold calling. With a competitive On-Target Earnings (OTE) model, your hard work and achievements will be directly rewarded.