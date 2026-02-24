Business Development Representative | German C2
About this role
We are collaborating with a leading international advisory firm that specializes in supporting entrepreneurs through significant business transitions. As they continue to grow, they are seeking a motivated German-speaking Business Development Representative to help drive expansion into the German market.
Key Responsibilities:
- Actively reach out to entrepreneurs by phone through cold calling, establishing meaningful connections and discussing business growth and future strategies.
- Engage potential clients and invite them to business events and educational programs that align with their goals.
- Collaborate with senior business leaders to identify new market opportunities and contribute to the company’s strategic expansion.
- Offer guidance and insights to help entrepreneurs plan for future business transitions.
- Ensure accurate documentation of all client interactions and continuously seek self-improvement in sales techniques.
- Take full ownership of your personal targets, drive results, and stay accountable for your success.
Requirements
Requirements:
- Driven by conversations: You enjoy engaging with prospects and are comfortable using the phone as a primary tool for client outreach and acquisition.
- Experience: You are a senior sales professional. Big plus if you have a proven history of working with entrepreneurs.
- Proven track record: It's a big plus if you have a successful background in working with entrepreneurs and understand the challenges they face in growing and selling their businesses.
- Outstanding communication skills: You can hold meaningful and impactful conversations with business owners, establishing trust and offering valuable insights.
- Fluency in German: You are a C2 German speaker, and have a solid professional background in the market.
- Flexible availability: Able to commit 3-5 days a week.
- Workplace flexibility: Open to working from the Den Bosch or Düsseldorf office or hybrid, depending on your preference.
- Self-motivated: You are a proactive, independent worker who is also able to thrive as part of a team when needed.
Salary
€62000-€62000 per month
The company
Our client is a mergers and acquisitions consultancy that focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our client has grown into an international firm, specializing in assisting entrepreneurs with buying, selling, and valuating companies.
