Junior Project Manager | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international leader in global IT services. They are looking for a business-minded, commercial Junior Project Manager.

You are in direct contact with the company's global client base. Depending on your experience, you could immediately lead medium-sized and large international projects from start to finish for various international customers. You create solutions and you support their IT infrastructure needs. You will also work with internal Account Managers to develop the business with clients, taking action on cross-sales opportunities, always aiming to deliver the best possible customer experience.

Managing your projects from A to Z includes:



Resource planning



Service Partner management



Reporting



Project administration activities



Streamlining internal communication



Building project proposals



Identifying and developing cross-sales opportunities to bring additional business while running a project



Planning and leading project meetings with customers



Ensuring communication (both externally and internally) is free-flowing, timely and accurate throughout all project phases



Regardless of the size of the project, success will always be defined as the perfect execution and completion of the agreed plan on time.