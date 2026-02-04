Junior Project Manager | English | Nijmegen

Posted on February 4, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role

Our client is an international leader in global IT services. They are looking for a business-minded, commercial Junior Project Manager.



You are in direct contact with the company's global client base. Depending on your experience, you could immediately lead medium-sized and large international projects from start to finish for various international customers. You create solutions and you support their IT infrastructure needs. You will also work with internal Account Managers to develop the business with clients, taking action on cross-sales opportunities, always aiming to deliver the best possible customer experience.


Managing your projects from A to Z includes:



  • Resource planning

  • Service Partner management

  • Reporting

  • Project administration activities

  • Streamlining internal communication

  • Building project proposals

  • Identifying and developing cross-sales opportunities to bring additional business while running a project

  • Planning and leading project meetings with customers

  • Ensuring communication (both externally and internally) is free-flowing, timely and accurate throughout all project phases


Regardless of the size of the project, success will always be defined as the perfect execution and completion of the agreed plan on time.




  • A bachelor's or master's degree, demonstrating a solid foundation in your field.

  • One year of project management experience, navigating complex projects within an organization.

  • You thrive under pressure, staying calm and flexible even in demanding situations.

  • You're willing to work in a 24/7 environment, embracing a non-9-to-5 mindset. This means that you're open to working outside regular office hours, balancing your schedule to fit both work and personal life.

  • You have a business mindset and are interested in sales (developing business with clients while managing a project).

  • A positive, can-do attitude, always ready to tackle challenges.

  • You think outside the box, solving problems creatively and proactively.

  • You excel at multitasking and maintaining productivity even when juggling multiple priorities.

  • You have excellent communication skills, both written and spoken, with a professional command of English.

