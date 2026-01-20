Business Analyst
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Business Analyst, you will be the driving force behind our data-driven culture. Your mission is to uncover the "why" behind user behavior, measure the impact of our most exciting features, and empower teams with the insights they need to make the best decisions.
Take ownership
As the Business Analyst, you will own the analytical frameworks that measure and drive growth, ensuring every decision is backed by data.
Own the end-to-end analysis of our "perks" features (promotions, referrals, loyalty), fully understanding their performance, impact on growth, and how to optimize them.
Conduct complex, deep-dive analyses to understand user behavior across different markets and cohorts, effectively communicating actionable insights to management.
Champion data-driveness across bunq by creating self-service dashboards and scalable data products that empower your colleagues (Adam) to make decisions based on data.
Requirements
Deep expertise in data analytics and visualization tools, particularly Looker, Amplitude, or similar platforms.
Proven, advanced skills in SQL and Python for complex data manipulation and analysis (familiarity with dbt is a strong plus).
A solid understanding of business dynamics, customer behavior, and financial metrics, preferably within a tech or banking context.
An analytical, data-driven mindset with the ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights and recommendations.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience presenting data to both technical and non-technical audiences.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style