Freelance Product Technologist(Adult Medical Nutrition)
About this role
- Apply Explo and consumer centric approaches to shape and develop innovation and renovation projects within Adult Medical Nutrition;
- Work cross functionally, translating mid to long term business and market needs into innovation and product development projects;
- Execute end to end product development, including trial execution and laboratory testing, within multidisciplinary teams;
- Participate in cross functional category meetings to support business growth;
- Co-manage close partnerships with Third party manufacturers (3PM’s) and Suppliers;
- Able to look critically at the current product development process, challenge the status quo and capturing knowledge;
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in ways of working and knowledge capture.
Requirements
- A MSc./PhD degree in Chemical engineering, Bio-Chemical engineering, Food technology, bioprocessing, nutrition science or similar working/thinking level obtained via experience;
- Min. 3-year experience in Product Development or R&D environment;
- Motivated by innovation and creativity;
- Critical thinking, problem solving, and change agility, with a result-driven and entrepreneurial mindset;
- Comfortable in an international & dynamic organization, with various disciplines;
- Creativity with a consumer focus;
- Able to execute projects autonomously, seeking support where needed;
- Strong collaborative mindset and effective project management skills.
Salary
You will receive a temporary contract for 10 months through our agency, with the possibility of extension.
- The rate for this Vacancy is a maximum of 90 euros (all-inclusive)
