Freelance Product Technologist(Adult Medical Nutrition)

Freelance Product Technologist(Adult Medical Nutrition)

Posted on March 6, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on March 6, 2026

About this role

Are you ready to drive innovation in the Adult Medical Nutrition category? We are seeking a visionary leader to join our Specialized Nutrition R&I team in a dynamic role that requires a commitment of 24 hours per week. In this collaborative position, you'll work alongside experts in CB&I, Advanced Technology, M&NS, and C&P to shape cutting-edge products that align with our strategic growth agenda. As the Product Development Manager for Adult Medical Nutrition, you'll leverage consumer-centric approaches to spearhead innovative and renovation projects that will transform adult nutrition. Reporting to the Senior Manager, you will be at the forefront of our mission to enhance lives through nutrition. This is not just a job; it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact! Are you available for 24 hours per week? We want to hear from you. Join us in shaping the future of Specialized Nutrition!
  • Apply Explo and consumer centric approaches to shape and develop innovation and renovation projects within Adult Medical Nutrition;
  • Work cross functionally, translating mid to long term business and market needs into innovation and product development projects;
  • Execute end to end product development, including trial execution and laboratory testing, within multidisciplinary teams;
  • Participate in cross functional category meetings to support business growth;
  • Co-manage close partnerships with Third party manufacturers (3PM’s) and Suppliers;
  • Able to look critically at the current product development process, challenge the status quo and capturing knowledge;
  • Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in ways of working and knowledge capture.

Requirements

  •  A MSc./PhD degree in Chemical engineering, Bio-Chemical engineering, Food technology, bioprocessing, nutrition science or similar working/thinking level obtained via experience;
  •  Min. 3-year experience in Product Development or R&D environment;
  •  Motivated by innovation and creativity;
  •  Critical thinking, problem solving, and change agility, with a result-driven and entrepreneurial mindset;
  •  Comfortable in an international & dynamic organization, with various disciplines;
  •  Creativity with a consumer focus;
  •  Able to execute projects autonomously, seeking support where needed;
  •  Strong collaborative mindset and effective project management skills.

Salary

8000 - 9000

You will receive a temporary contract for 10 months through our agency, with the possibility of extension. 

  • The rate for this Vacancy is a maximum of 90 euros (all-inclusive) 

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Product Design & Development Manager - Food
Global Specification Technologist China Market
Process Technologist (TEMP)
Product Development Manager (Adult Medical Nutrition)
Scientific Contributer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position