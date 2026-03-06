Process Technologist (TEMP)

7000 - 8000

Through our agency, you will receive a 9 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 9 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

Salary will be around €5250 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;

30 Annual leave days;

Travel expenses will be covered;

Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.