Process Technologist (TEMP)
About this role
Are you passionate about driving innovation in specialized nutrition? I am seeking a dedicated Process Technologist to join the dynamic team at a leading Life Science innovation center in the heart of the Utrecht Science Park. In this role, you will play a crucial part in managing and optimizing process data within the advanced systems, ensuring the preparation of high-quality data and compliance with our standards. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to validate process data and develop innovative, cost-effective technologies for our specialized products aimed at vulnerable consumers. Bring your expertise and join us in making a difference in health and nutrition. Apply now to embark on this exciting journey!
- Data Preparation & Upload: Prepare, structure, and upload high-quality process data into CYBELE (Infor PLM), ensuring accuracy,
- completeness, and compliance with agreed standards;
- Collaborate closely with R&I, Product Development, Operations, and Quality teams to validate process data before and after system upload;
- Identify, develop, and optimize robust, cost-effective process technologies for Specialized Nutrition products;
- Support the trials of Inno/Renno projects of new products across multiple European supply points;
- Contribute to project execution through laboratory testing, pilot plant trials, and on-site factory trials, including travel to supply pointsas required;
- Support pilot plant trials, testing in lab, extracting the results in understandable form;
- Coordinate effectively between factories, Product Developers, Process Experts, and Operations to align on:
- Standard process templates
- Critical process parameters
- Agreed ways of working
- Data Maintenance: Maintain and continuously update process specifications throughout the full project lifecycle to ensure data remains current and relevant;
- Data Alignment: Ensure strong alignment between process specifications and product specifications within the PLM system to safeguard consistency and data integrity;
- Contribute to data governance practices and the development and continuous improvement of Ways of Working (WoW) for CYBELE;
- Drive CYBELE process data readiness by identifying gaps, inconsistencies, and improvement opportunities within datasets and system infrastructure;
- Train key users and end users to ensure efficient and effective use of PLM tools (e.g. Optiva);
- Prepare clear, concise updates and summaries for senior stakeholders as required;
- Extract and structure PLM recipe and process data into a consolidated, usable database to support analytics, bench marking, and knowledge reuse.
Requirements
- Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Engineering, Food Technology, or a related discipline such as Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering, Bioprocessing, or an equivalent working/thinking level obtained through experience;
- Strong affinity with food systems, preferably with hands-on experience in the food industry;
- Strong affinity with data, including structured thinking and data-driven decision making;
- 1–3 years of relevant experience in a factory technology, process engineering, or R&D process environment;
- Experience in powder or dairy processing and/or spray drying is preferred, but not mandatory;
- Proven exposure to process optimization, technology modifications, and/or implementation of new or improved technologies;
- Strong communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage stakeholders across all levels (operator to director) within R&D,
- Operations, and Quality & Food Safety (QFS);
- Experience with data management, creation and maintenance of databases, and structured data sets;
- Solid Excel skills, including:
- Use of formulas and functions (e.g. lookups, conditional logic)
- Data cleaning, structuring, and validation
- Pivot tables and basic data analysis
- Experience with PLM, MES, or similar digital systems is an advantage;
- Strong team player with the ability to work autonomously and take ownership;
- Enthusiastic, proactive, analytical, and open-minded, with a hands-on and pragmatic approach;
- Curious and eager to learn, with a strong eye for detail and quality.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 9 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 9 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €5250 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- 30 Annual leave days;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.