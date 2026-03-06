Full-Stack Software Engineer (UI/UX focused)
About this role
Are you passionate about creating intuitive user interfaces, building engaging dashboards, and developing scalable backend services? Join our DevOps team to design and implement full-stack monitoring solutions for Swisscom!
As a DevOps enthusiast, you enjoy working in our multidisciplinary DevOps team.
We are looking for a motivated and experienced Full-Stack Software Developer (Mid-Level) with a focus on Frontend (React) and Backend (Java) to strengthen our dynamic development team. In this role, you will develop and maintain high-quality end-to-end software solutions and continuously expand your skills in data-driven application development.
Your job is to transform data into useful insights by developing a full-stack monitoring dashboard for Swisscom, powered by a state-of-the-art Big Data technology stack. You will design interactive visualizations and real-time data flows from dozens of systems while building and maintaining the backend services that process these data streams efficiently and securely.
As a DevOps enthusiast, you will deploy and operate your containerized microservices in our private and public clouds, automate CI/CD pipelines, and drive relentless improvements in performance, scalability, and user experience.
What you move
Development of comprehensive end-to-end solutions encompassing modern frontends, scalable APIs, and efficient data pipelines
Be part of a team developing a strategic E2E product improving Swisscom’s stability through intuitive monitoring interfaces and robust services
Shape the full technology stack – from interactive dashboards to backend logic and cloud infrastructure
Freedom and room for manoeuvre for your own solutions and implementation ideas
Broad range of tasks working with the newest frontend, backend, and DevOps technologies
Requirements
Strong experience in Frontend development with React and modern TypeScript
Solid understanding of Backend development with Java and Spring Boot
Knowledge of Big Data streaming technologies (Kafka, Spark, Flink) and data processing at scale
Working experience with SQL and NoSQL databases (Postgres, MongoDB, Elasticsearch)
Familiarity with containerization and DevOps tools (Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines in GitLab)
Understanding of cloud environments (AWS, EKS) and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Helm)
Enthusiastic and flexible self-starter with a desire to learn
Strong sense of ownership and enjoyment of interdisciplinary collaboration
Open and proactive mindset with a passion for continuous improvement
Proficiency in English
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance