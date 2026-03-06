Full-Stack Software Engineer (UI/UX focused)

Are you passionate about creating intuitive user interfaces, building engaging dashboards, and developing scalable backend services? Join our DevOps team to design and implement full-stack monitoring solutions for Swisscom!

As a DevOps enthusiast, you enjoy working in our multidisciplinary DevOps team.

We are looking for a motivated and experienced Full-Stack Software Developer (Mid-Level) with a focus on Frontend (React) and Backend (Java) to strengthen our dynamic development team. In this role, you will develop and maintain high-quality end-to-end software solutions and continuously expand your skills in data-driven application development.

Your job is to transform data into useful insights by developing a full-stack monitoring dashboard for Swisscom, powered by a state-of-the-art Big Data technology stack. You will design interactive visualizations and real-time data flows from dozens of systems while building and maintaining the backend services that process these data streams efficiently and securely.

As a DevOps enthusiast, you will deploy and operate your containerized microservices in our private and public clouds, automate CI/CD pipelines, and drive relentless improvements in performance, scalability, and user experience.

What you move