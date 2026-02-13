AWS Platform Engineer

You are a highly skilled Platform Engineer with deep expertise in AWS and a strong passion for serverless development and AI-driven solutions. You thrive in coding, automation, and cloud-native architectures, and you are motivated by paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!

Your responsibilities

You will work in a diverse, geographically distributed team of engineers and product owners, helping to evolve Swisscom’s internal AWS platform. In our agile environment, you design and deliver platform-level capabilities within iAWS, Swisscom’s well-architected AWS Landing Zone. Your focus is on making AWS Services easy to consume, secure, and compliant for our internal developer community. By integrating services such as Lambda, Step Functions, Agentic IDE, S3 and Bedrock, you turn AWS innovations into reliable self-service solutions.

As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you are curious and eager to integrate state-of-the-art AI services into the development process, the platform offering, and our broader portfolio. You rely on Infrastructure as Code with Terraform/CloudFormation and you ensure quality through automated testing. With your expertise in AWS and cloud-native development, you help us provide a developer-friendly platform that empowers Swisscom teams to innovate faster with serverless and AI-driven solutions.

This team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform, which is the Shared Service organization in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.