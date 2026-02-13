AWS Platform Engineer
About this role
AWS Platform Engineer
You are a highly skilled Platform Engineer with deep expertise in AWS and a strong passion for serverless development and AI-driven solutions. You thrive in coding, automation, and cloud-native architectures, and you are motivated by paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!
Your responsibilities
You will work in a diverse, geographically distributed team of engineers and product owners, helping to evolve Swisscom’s internal AWS platform. In our agile environment, you design and deliver platform-level capabilities within iAWS, Swisscom’s well-architected AWS Landing Zone. Your focus is on making AWS Services easy to consume, secure, and compliant for our internal developer community. By integrating services such as Lambda, Step Functions, Agentic IDE, S3 and Bedrock, you turn AWS innovations into reliable self-service solutions.
As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you are curious and eager to integrate state-of-the-art AI services into the development process, the platform offering, and our broader portfolio. You rely on Infrastructure as Code with Terraform/CloudFormation and you ensure quality through automated testing. With your expertise in AWS and cloud-native development, you help us provide a developer-friendly platform that empowers Swisscom teams to innovate faster with serverless and AI-driven solutions.
This team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform, which is the Shared Service organization in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.
Requirements
4+ years of hands-on experience with AWS
Platform Engineering Experience Essential
Experience with platform testing, unit testing & regression testing
Design & delivery of platform solutions
Python experience is mandatory (min 2 years exp)
Strong serverless experience is a must-have
AWS GenAI experience with services such as Bedrock and Agentic IDE is a prerequisite.
Infrastructure as Code is a must-have: Terraform/CloudFormation (CDK is a plus)
Kubernetes experience is a plus.
Relevant AWS certifications are a plus
Team-oriented, adaptable, with a strong drive for continuous improvement
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Excellent problem-solving skills to develop quick and sound solutions that resolve complex issues
Experience working in an Agile environment is a plus
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance