AWS Platform Engineer

AWS Platform Engineer

Posted on February 13, 2026
Rotterdam
Permanent
30.0 - 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 13, 2026

About this role

AWS Platform Engineer

You are a highly skilled Platform Engineer with deep expertise in AWS and a strong passion for serverless development and AI-driven solutions. You thrive in coding, automation, and cloud-native architectures, and you are motivated by paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!

Your responsibilities

You will work in a diverse, geographically distributed team of engineers and product owners, helping to evolve Swisscom’s internal AWS platform. In our agile environment, you design and deliver platform-level capabilities within iAWS, Swisscom’s well-architected AWS Landing Zone. Your focus is on making AWS Services easy to consume, secure, and compliant for our internal developer community. By integrating services such as Lambda, Step Functions, Agentic IDE, S3 and Bedrock, you turn AWS innovations into reliable self-service solutions.

As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you are curious and eager to integrate state-of-the-art AI services into the development process, the platform offering, and our broader portfolio. You rely on Infrastructure as Code with Terraform/CloudFormation and you ensure quality through automated testing. With your expertise in AWS and cloud-native development, you help us provide a developer-friendly platform that empowers Swisscom teams to innovate faster with serverless and AI-driven solutions.

This team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform, which is the Shared Service organization in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.

Requirements

  • 4+ years of hands-on experience with AWS 

  • Platform Engineering Experience Essential

    • Experience with platform testing, unit testing & regression testing

    • Design & delivery of platform solutions

    • Python experience is mandatory (min 2 years exp)

  • Strong serverless experience is a must-have

  • AWS GenAI experience with services such as Bedrock and Agentic IDE is a prerequisite.

  • Infrastructure as Code is a must-have: Terraform/CloudFormation (CDK is a plus)

  • Kubernetes experience is a plus.

  • Relevant AWS certifications are a plus

  • Team-oriented, adaptable, with a strong drive for continuous improvement

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills in English

  • Excellent problem-solving skills to develop quick and sound solutions that resolve complex issues

  • Experience working in an Agile environment is a plus

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more! 

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance 

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance 

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer (focus on Angular)
Senior Big Data & Machine Learning Engineer
DevOps Engineer
DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer
Big Data Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position