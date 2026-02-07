DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Posted on February 7, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 7, 2026

About this role

DevOps Engineer

In this exciting and dynamic environment, you will develop customized use cases to enhance the efficiency and functionality of our systems. Together with our team of experts, you will contribute to the design and architecture of future-proof, high-performance solutions — covering areas such as FTTH network construction and automated data exchange with external partners.

What impact will you have?

  • Taking over the ongoing development work in FACE that is required for the digitalization in Swisscom's network construction

  • Help the team collaborate more effectively and create a secure, high-quality application.

  • Take on responsibility for ensuring the proper development and deployment of individual features.

  • Collaboration in the development of the security architecture and data security

  • Coordination with business, partner systems and stakeholders

  • Estimating the implementation effort

  • Solution design, development, testing and deployment

  • Collaboration in an agile DevOps team

Requirements

Must-haves:

  • full stack development

  • Agile SW development

  • SpringBoot, Angular, REST

  • Database (MariaDB)

  • CICD (GitLab, Maven)

  • Proficiency in English

Nice-to-haves:

  • Camunda

  • Cloudfoundry/AWS

  • Docker

  • Language Skill: German

  • AI/ML in Operations: Anomaly Detection, Predictive Ops


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance


Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Big Data & Machine Learning Engineer
DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer
DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer (focus on Angular)
Associate Unit Lead DXD
Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position