DevOps Engineer
About this role
In this exciting and dynamic environment, you will develop customized use cases to enhance the efficiency and functionality of our systems. Together with our team of experts, you will contribute to the design and architecture of future-proof, high-performance solutions — covering areas such as FTTH network construction and automated data exchange with external partners.
What impact will you have?
Taking over the ongoing development work in FACE that is required for the digitalization in Swisscom's network construction
Help the team collaborate more effectively and create a secure, high-quality application.
Take on responsibility for ensuring the proper development and deployment of individual features.
Collaboration in the development of the security architecture and data security
Coordination with business, partner systems and stakeholders
Estimating the implementation effort
Solution design, development, testing and deployment
Collaboration in an agile DevOps team
Requirements
Must-haves:
full stack development
Agile SW development
SpringBoot, Angular, REST
Database (MariaDB)
CICD (GitLab, Maven)
Proficiency in English
Nice-to-haves:
Camunda
Cloudfoundry/AWS
Docker
Language Skill: German
AI/ML in Operations: Anomaly Detection, Predictive Ops
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance