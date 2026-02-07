DevOps Engineer

Must-haves:

full stack development

Agile SW development

SpringBoot, Angular, REST

Database (MariaDB)

CICD (GitLab, Maven)

Proficiency in English

Nice-to-haves:

Camunda

Cloudfoundry/AWS

Docker

Language Skill: German

AI/ML in Operations: Anomaly Detection, Predictive Ops



Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.



Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance



