Big Data Engineer
About this role
Big Data Engineer
The product and team:
You will be part of the Polaris team that creates value by transforming Swisscom raw network data into actionable insights that shape the future of telecommunications across Switzerland. As part of a dynamic, cross-disciplinary group of software engineers, data engineers, and data scientists, you will contribute to building innovative data and AI products that are integral to the strategic rollout and planning of Swisscom mobile network. Our team thrives on innovation, drive by a shared passion for solving complex problems and delivering impactful solutions.
Beyond technical excellence, we prioritize continuous learning and professional growth, offering opportunities to engage in cutting-edge projects and expand your knowledge base. We value diversity and encourage our team members to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table, ensuring a rich and collaborative atmosphere.
As a Big Data Engineer you will:
Design, implement, optimize and maintain scalable data pipelines.
Analyze and interpret complex data (structures) and business requirements to derive target data structures and transformations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to deliver user-focused data products.
Continuously learn and apply new data engineering techniques to enhance project outcomes.
Communicate findings and technical concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Implement regular security updates, enhance infrastructure stability, and continuous performance monitoring to maintain robust and secure operations.
Requirements
Highly curious and motivated to learn and experiment with new technologies, data and tools
Development skills in at least one of the following: Python or Scala
Solid understanding of data structures and algorithms
Knowledge and hands-on experience of CI/CD and bash scripting
Familiarity with Big Data batch-processing technologies (e.g. Spark, Glue, EMR etc)
Knowledge of AWS services is a plus
Familiarity with Kubernetes and Docker is a plus
Knowledge of relational databases (e.g. PostgreSQL, MySQL) or NoSQL (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, DynamoDB) is a plus
Familiarity with orchestration platforms like Airflow is a plus
Excellent written and spoken English
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
Effective communication and collaboration skills to work in a team-oriented and distributed environment.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance
Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures. Additionally, candidates will be required to provide a debt statement that demonstrates their financial responsibility.
As a condition of employment, all successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive company information and ensure confidentiality.