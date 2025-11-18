AI Engineer / Consultant
About this role
This role is part of Swisscom’s strategic tech transformation within the DSX (Digital Services Excellence) Unit as part of the MBM (Mobile Network, Mobile Services ＆ B2B Telco) organization.
MBM is evolving from traditional Telco operations toward a technology-driven Techco, emphasizing efficiency, standardization, and cloud-native enablement. DSX acts as the transversal enabler of this transformation - scalable, automated , AI-powered and impact-oriented.
In this position, you will drive real-world AI use cases that deliver measurable value to MBM and our customers in Switzerland. You’ll collaborate closely with Swiss stakeholders to identify challenges and implement innovative solutions that help realize our Telco-to-Techco vision.
About our team
We are a pragmatic and dynamic team driving Swisscom’s tech transformation through AI. Together with MBM and DSX, we develop and deliver use cases that create real impact—for our customers and for the organization. We believe in AI as a lever for meaningful change and are committed to building solutions that matter.
Your Mission
Identify and develop impactful AI and GenAI use cases for MBM and bring them into production.
Collaborate with DSX to implement scalable, AI-driven solutions that address real business needs and create tangible customer value.
Engage closely with Swiss stakeholders to understand their pain points and co-create innovative solutions that advance MBM’s tech transformation journey.
Contribute to agile project teams across the full lifecycle, from ideation and design to deployment and scaling.
Help shape MBM’s AI strategy by contributing to standardization, automation, and internal asset development.
What You Can Expect
Work on strategic use cases that directly support MBM’s transformation in Switzerland.
Join an international team based in Rotterdam, working in close alignment with Swiss colleagues and DSX initiatives.
Actively contribute to our AI strategy and help evolve internal standards and reusable assets.
Enjoy a flexible, growth-oriented environment that fosters innovation, strategic thinking, and continuous learning.
Requirements
Proven experience in (Gen)AI and Data Science, including Deep Learning, NLP, and Computer Vision.
Experienced in programming, version control, data management, and cloud services.
Familiarity with MLOps, K8, APIs, backend/frontend development, and microservices.
Strong strategic communication skills in English to clarify complex ideas and convey strategic objectives.
Enjoy working with cross-functional teams, and building strong relationships.
Willingness to travel to Switzerland occasionally.
Nice to have
Consulting experience or background in full-stack engineering.
Familiar with Telco Technology
Interest in shaping strategy and contributing to internal tooling and frameworks.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance
Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures.