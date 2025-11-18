AI Engineer / Consultant

This role is part of Swisscom’s strategic tech transformation within the DSX (Digital Services Excellence) Unit as part of the MBM (Mobile Network, Mobile Services ＆ B2B Telco) organization.

MBM is evolving from traditional Telco operations toward a technology-driven Techco, emphasizing efficiency, standardization, and cloud-native enablement. DSX acts as the transversal enabler of this transformation - scalable, automated , AI-powered and impact-oriented.

In this position, you will drive real-world AI use cases that deliver measurable value to MBM and our customers in Switzerland. You’ll collaborate closely with Swiss stakeholders to identify challenges and implement innovative solutions that help realize our Telco-to-Techco vision.

About our team

We are a pragmatic and dynamic team driving Swisscom’s tech transformation through AI. Together with MBM and DSX, we develop and deliver use cases that create real impact—for our customers and for the organization. We believe in AI as a lever for meaningful change and are committed to building solutions that matter.

Your Mission

Identify and develop impactful AI and GenAI use cases for MBM and bring them into production.

Collaborate with DSX to implement scalable, AI-driven solutions that address real business needs and create tangible customer value.

Engage closely with Swiss stakeholders to understand their pain points and co-create innovative solutions that advance MBM’s tech transformation journey.

Contribute to agile project teams across the full lifecycle, from ideation and design to deployment and scaling.

Help shape MBM’s AI strategy by contributing to standardization, automation, and internal asset development.

What You Can Expect