Junior QA engineer

Experience: 1-3 years of experience in Quality Assurance, software testing, or a related field (internships or relevant coursework are a plus).

You are already living in The Netherlands.

Attention to Detail: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with exceptional attention to detail.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively report bugs and interact with team members.

Technical Skills: Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and QA methodologies.

Tool Familiarity: Familiarity with a bug tracking tool (e.g., JIRA) and a test management tool is highly desirable(e.g Zephyr).

Education: A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is preferred, or equivalent practical experience.

Nice to have

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Basic understanding of Python or Pytest.

Exposure to test automation tools or programming languages (e.g., Selenium, Python).

Basic understanding on Kafka Basic understanding on API test

Familiarity with Java, Spring framework and JUnit

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.



Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.



What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms