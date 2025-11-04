Junior QA engineer
About this role
Junior QA Engineer
We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Junior QA Tester to join our development team. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality, functionality, and reliability of our software products by performing rigorous testing and reporting issues.
What you move?
Create and Execute Test Cases: Develop, maintain, and execute manual test cases and test plans based on business requirements and technical specifications.
Identify and Report Defects: Accurately identify, document, and report bugs and inconsistencies using a bug-tracking tool like JIRA.
Verify Fixes: Perform regression testing to ensure that all issues have been resolved and that no new issues have been introduced by code changes.
Assist in Testing Types: Participate in various types of testing, including functional, system, and user acceptance testing, plus understand and execute Automated test.
Collaborate: Work closely with developers, product owners, and other QA team members to understand requirements and the overall development process.
Documentation: Maintain clear and concise records of test results and testing artifacts.
Improve Quality: Proactively provide feedback and suggestions to improve product quality and the overall QA process.
Requirements
Experience: 1-3 years of experience in Quality Assurance, software testing, or a related field (internships or relevant coursework are a plus).
You are already living in The Netherlands.
Attention to Detail: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with exceptional attention to detail.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively report bugs and interact with team members.
Technical Skills: Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and QA methodologies.
Tool Familiarity: Familiarity with a bug tracking tool (e.g., JIRA) and a test management tool is highly desirable(e.g Zephyr).
Education: A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is preferred, or equivalent practical experience.
Nice to have
Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Basic understanding of Python or Pytest.
Exposure to test automation tools or programming languages (e.g., Selenium, Python).
Basic understanding on Kafka Basic understanding on API test
Familiarity with Java, Spring framework and JUnit
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance