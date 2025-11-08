DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer

About this role

As a DevOps Engineer you build functional systems that improve the customer experience. You are jointly responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet our customers’ needs. We employ the latest technologies and are always seeking opportunities to enhance our products. In doing so, we contribute to a future-proof design across multiple applications. The team develops and operates multiple in-house customer applications for small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers, allowing them to configure their networks themselves using Software Defined Network technology. These applications are designed to automate complex processes in network configuration. We collaborate with numerous backend systems to achieve this. Simultaneously, we optimize internal workflows to ensure efficient operation of the applications.

What impact will you have?

  • Design and develop sustainable software solutions and implement them.

  • Develop new features with Angular and Java Spring Boot, microservices, and full CI/CD integration with a modern DevOps approach.

  • Deploy updates and fixes, and provide Level 3 technical support.

  • Ensure the quality by automated tests (unit test, integration test, web tests).

Requirements

Must-haves:

  • Higher education in computer science or equivalent working experience in software development and preferably experience in the field of SDN

  • Good expertise (3 years) in Java 17+ and Spring Boot, as well as good knowledge in highly scalable software architecture and design

  • Frontend development experience with framework like Angular or similar

  • DevOps experience with CI/CD pipelines (Gitlab), Cloud, containerization and automation tools

  • Good written and spoken English

    Nice-to-haves:

  • Several years of experience with relational databases such as Oracle and non relational DB (MongoDB)

  • Collaborative team spirit: Willing to mentor and help other team members

  • Problem-solving attitude

  • Willing to take the lead for dev and ops tasks

  • Experience in an agile environment and proactive collaboration with international teams


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.


What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance


