Support & Operations Specialist - Temporary

Join an innovative international team dedicated to enhancing developer products and services. Our client seeks a proactive and organized individual to assist with operational tasks associated with their Developer Portal. This dynamic role encompasses monitoring API traffic, managing support inquiries, and onboarding customers-all while fostering a collaborative environment rooted in trust and humor.



Monitor and manage the mailbox, including project approvals/rejections in Apigee and addressing support questions and ServiceNow tickets;



Analyze traffic data in Apigee, Elastic, and OpenSearch to detect anomalies and generate reports on performance;



Assist in onboarding customers for SMS services and Mobile Service Management, including guiding the SID process and entering data into systems like Comarch and Apigee;



Address inquiries related to APIs based on existing documentation and escalate unresolved issues within the team for further assistance;



Identify and communicate potential service disruptions proactively, ensuring clear updates are provided to stakeholders;



Actively seek out opportunities for process improvements and work collaboratively with the team to implement enhancements.



A nice assignment in Rotterdam till the end of May 2026, for 36 hours per week. In this role, you will be employed via us under a flexible contract, for a salary that ranges from € 4000 to € 4500 gross per month (based on 40 hours per week). Freelance is not an option. Please note that in order to be considered for this role, you need to be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process.