AI Data Engineer and BI Specialist
About this role
The Data, Analytics & AI (DNA) value stream is dedicated to supporting data- and AI-driven decision making across Swisscom. With over 350 team members based in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Latvia, we're advancing Swisscom's capabilities in Data, Analytics, and AI. The DNA team contributes to developing essential platforms like Swisscom Data Warehouse, Swisscom Big Data Platform and our new stack which is called One Data Platform. Within our ART B2B Analytics
we provide consolidated and accurate business insights about B2B customers and process performance for data driven decision making. Our aim is to be the trustworthy partner that delivers consolidated, accurate and clear business insights and thereby enables B2B to reach fast data-driven decisions upon the dimension's customer, product and processes.
What impact will you have?
Develop and deploy ETL and analytical pipelines for data loading, predictive modelling, segmentation and decision making.
Utilize AWS services including S3, Glue Airflow, Athena, SageMaker, Quick Suite to build scalable and secure cloud-based solutions.
Explore and validate B2B use cases from our organization including Sales / Product and Customer related data products
Collaborate within the teams, cross-ART members and business stakeholders to translate business needs into data driven solutions.
Requirements
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, data science or similar technical field of study
Programming: Experience in developing in Python and familiarity with other programming/scripting languages (e.g., Spark)
Data Engineering skills and experience in building data pipelines.
2-5 years of relevant industry experience in software engineering, API design (REST APIs) and microservices architecture
Proficiency with data analysis tools (e.g., pandas) and as well experienced within a BI Visualization tool like AWS Quick Suite or Tableau
Experience building Data Products, Data Modeling and a solid understanding of SQL.
Passionate about AI and the latest LLM advancements (especially LLM application evaluation), consistently staying up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends, and applying the latest findings to real-world challenges to create impactful solutions for our customers
Efficient contribution to different levels of product development: from quick prototyping to delivering and deploying production-ready code.
Comfortable working in a fast-evolving AI landscape, adapting to shifting priorities and embracing the uncertainties that come with cutting-edge innovation.
Proactively engage with team members, including engineers and business partners, to drive meaningful and user-centric outcomes.
Combines a pragmatic mindset with strong analytical and creative thinking to tackle complex challenges
Agile mindset
Excellent written and spoken English
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance
Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures. Additionally, candidates will be required to provide a debt statement that demonstrates their financial responsibility.
As a condition of employment, all successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive company information and ensure confidentiality.