AI Data Engineer and BI Specialist

Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, data science or similar technical field of study

Programming: Experience in developing in Python and familiarity with other programming/scripting languages (e.g., Spark)

Data Engineering skills and experience in building data pipelines.

2-5 years of relevant industry experience in software engineering, API design (REST APIs) and microservices architecture

Proficiency with data analysis tools (e.g., pandas) and as well experienced within a BI Visualization tool like AWS Quick Suite or Tableau

Experience building Data Products, Data Modeling and a solid understanding of SQL.

Passionate about AI and the latest LLM advancements (especially LLM application evaluation), consistently staying up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends, and applying the latest findings to real-world challenges to create impactful solutions for our customers

Efficient contribution to different levels of product development: from quick prototyping to delivering and deploying production-ready code.

Comfortable working in a fast-evolving AI landscape, adapting to shifting priorities and embracing the uncertainties that come with cutting-edge innovation.

Proactively engage with team members, including engineers and business partners, to drive meaningful and user-centric outcomes.

Combines a pragmatic mindset with strong analytical and creative thinking to tackle complex challenges

Agile mindset

Excellent written and spoken English

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures. Additionally, candidates will be required to provide a debt statement that demonstrates their financial responsibility.

As a condition of employment, all successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive company information and ensure confidentiality.