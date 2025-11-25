AI Data Engineer and BI Specialist

AI Data Engineer and BI Specialist

Posted on November 25, 2025
Rotterdam
Permanent
-
Entry level
Posted on November 25, 2025

About this role

AI Data Engineer and BI Specialist

The Data, Analytics & AI (DNA) value stream is dedicated to supporting data- and AI-driven decision making across Swisscom. With over 350 team members based in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Latvia, we're advancing Swisscom's capabilities in Data, Analytics, and AI. The DNA team contributes to developing essential platforms like Swisscom Data Warehouse, Swisscom Big Data Platform and our new stack which is called One Data Platform. Within our ART B2B Analytics

we provide consolidated and accurate business insights about B2B customers and process performance for data driven decision making. Our aim is to be the trustworthy partner that delivers consolidated, accurate and clear business insights and thereby enables B2B to reach fast data-driven decisions upon the dimension's customer, product and processes.

What impact will you have?

  • Develop and deploy ETL and analytical pipelines for data loading, predictive modelling, segmentation and decision making.

  • Utilize AWS services including S3, Glue Airflow, Athena, SageMaker, Quick Suite to build scalable and secure cloud-based solutions.

  • Explore and validate B2B use cases from our organization including Sales / Product and Customer related data products

  • Collaborate within the teams, cross-ART members and business stakeholders to translate business needs into data driven solutions.

Requirements

  • Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, data science or similar technical field of study

  • Programming: Experience in developing in Python and familiarity with other programming/scripting languages (e.g., Spark)

  • Data Engineering skills and experience in building data pipelines.

  • 2-5 years of relevant industry experience in software engineering, API design (REST APIs) and microservices architecture

  • Proficiency with data analysis tools (e.g., pandas) and as well experienced within a BI Visualization tool like AWS Quick Suite or Tableau

  • Experience building Data Products, Data Modeling and a solid understanding of SQL.

  • Passionate about AI and the latest LLM advancements (especially LLM application evaluation), consistently staying up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends, and applying the latest findings to real-world challenges to create impactful solutions for our customers

  • Efficient contribution to different levels of product development: from quick prototyping to delivering and deploying production-ready code.

  • Comfortable working in a fast-evolving AI landscape, adapting to shifting priorities and embracing the uncertainties that come with cutting-edge innovation.

  • Proactively engage with team members, including engineers and business partners, to drive meaningful and user-centric outcomes.

  • Combines a pragmatic mindset with strong analytical and creative thinking to tackle complex challenges

  • Agile mindset

  • Excellent written and spoken English

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more! 

Allowances

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance 

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance 

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures. Additionally, candidates will be required to provide a debt statement that demonstrates their financial responsibility.

As a condition of employment, all successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive company information and ensure confidentiality.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

AWS Big Data Developer
AI Engineer / Consultant
Junior QA engineer
DevOps Engineer (Splunk)
Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position