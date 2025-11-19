DevOps Engineer (Splunk)

Why you succeed

User and administrator experience with Splunk

Experience with Linux (RHEL), Kubernetes, and networking (TCP/IP stack)

Programming experience, preferably with Python or GoLang is a plus

Experience with Ansible is a plus

Experience with AWS is a plus

Certification in one of the technologies used (Splunk, CKA, CKAD)

Willing to perform regular on-call duty

Eager to learn and work with new logging technologies

Excellent English skills in spoken and written form

Interest in automation (GitOps, Ansible) and curiosity for improvement potentials

Interest in actively supporting our users

Team-oriented, very adaptable, a flair for continuous improvement





Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. We do not know what the future is going to look like, but we definitely have the opportunity to shape it. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.



What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Office and team events to build a stronger Swisscom community

Allowances

Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

Telephone/internet allowance and contribution to health insurance

Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Commuting and home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy