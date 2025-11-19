DevOps Engineer (Splunk)

Posted on November 19, 2025
Rotterdam
Permanent
30.0 - 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Your Role

With your team, you develop and operate our central services for log management and analytics. This way, you provide an essential service in the DevSecOps ecosystem for internal DevOps teams, security.

Job Highlights 

  • Development, operation, and integration of technical solutions (incl. End to End responsibility)

  • Developing and enabling self-service capabilities

  • Automating recurring processes

  • Onboarding teams and services

  • Analyzing data and advising users

  • Managing external operational team

The Team

You will work in a lean-agile team of currently five engineers in Rotterdam and Switzerland using modern methods and tools. As a member of the Logging Services team, you actively contribute with your skills to continuously improve the Common Logging Services, offering our users an attractive and innovative product. Thanks to your passion for understanding complex matters, you help your DevOps team to continuously evolve, becoming more efficient and effective.

The Topics

We manage one of Switzerland's largest Logging  platforms, which is utilized by numerous DevOps teams at Swisscom for log data management and analysis. Our primary platform is Splunk, while also offering growth opportunities in areas such as AWS, Kubernetes, and Loki. Additionally, we assist teams in selecting and integrating logging services within the General Public Cloud (AWS). Through our central logging service, we empower DevOps teams and security to concentrate fully on service quality, IT security, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Requirements

Why you succeed

  • User and administrator experience with Splunk 

  • Experience with Linux (RHEL), Kubernetes, and networking (TCP/IP stack)

  • Programming experience, preferably with Python or GoLang is a plus

  • Experience with Ansible is a plus

  • Experience with AWS is a plus

  • Certification in one of the technologies used (Splunk, CKA, CKAD)

  • Willing to perform regular on-call duty

  • Eager to learn and work with new logging technologies

  • Excellent English skills in spoken and written form

  • Interest in automation (GitOps, Ansible) and curiosity for improvement potentials 

  • Interest in actively supporting our users 

  • Team-oriented, very adaptable, a flair for continuous improvement


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. We do not know what the future is going to look like, but we definitely have the opportunity to shape it. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.


What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Office and team events to build a stronger Swisscom community

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • Telephone/internet allowance and contribution to health insurance

  • Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Commuting and home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for a fixed term

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

