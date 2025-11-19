DevOps Engineer (Splunk)
About this role
Your Role
With your team, you develop and operate our central services for log management and analytics. This way, you provide an essential service in the DevSecOps ecosystem for internal DevOps teams, security.
Job Highlights
Development, operation, and integration of technical solutions (incl. End to End responsibility)
Developing and enabling self-service capabilities
Automating recurring processes
Onboarding teams and services
Analyzing data and advising users
Managing external operational team
The Team
You will work in a lean-agile team of currently five engineers in Rotterdam and Switzerland using modern methods and tools. As a member of the Logging Services team, you actively contribute with your skills to continuously improve the Common Logging Services, offering our users an attractive and innovative product. Thanks to your passion for understanding complex matters, you help your DevOps team to continuously evolve, becoming more efficient and effective.
The Topics
We manage one of Switzerland's largest Logging platforms, which is utilized by numerous DevOps teams at Swisscom for log data management and analysis. Our primary platform is Splunk, while also offering growth opportunities in areas such as AWS, Kubernetes, and Loki. Additionally, we assist teams in selecting and integrating logging services within the General Public Cloud (AWS). Through our central logging service, we empower DevOps teams and security to concentrate fully on service quality, IT security, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Requirements
Why you succeed
User and administrator experience with Splunk
Experience with Linux (RHEL), Kubernetes, and networking (TCP/IP stack)
Programming experience, preferably with Python or GoLang is a plus
Experience with Ansible is a plus
Experience with AWS is a plus
Certification in one of the technologies used (Splunk, CKA, CKAD)
Willing to perform regular on-call duty
Eager to learn and work with new logging technologies
Excellent English skills in spoken and written form
Interest in automation (GitOps, Ansible) and curiosity for improvement potentials
Interest in actively supporting our users
Team-oriented, very adaptable, a flair for continuous improvement
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. We do not know what the future is going to look like, but we definitely have the opportunity to shape it. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Office and team events to build a stronger Swisscom community
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
Telephone/internet allowance and contribution to health insurance
Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Commuting and home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for a fixed term
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays