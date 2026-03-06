Senior Backend Developer - Temporary
About this role
You will be part of a collaborative team dedicated to empowering engineers through streamlined processes and shared solutions. Their goal is to foster innovation by working together to create a safe and efficient software development environment. They collaborate closely with platform engineers, application teams and security teams.
Here's some of the responsibilities you will have:
- Create scalable backend services in Python and/or Go.
- Operate workloads on Kubernetes and AWS, utilizing Infrastructure as Code with Terraform.
- Establish and maintain CI pipelines with a focus on testing and automation.
- Collaborate with engineers to improve internal systems and tooling based on user feedback.
- Translate technical concepts effectively for diverse engineering teams and foster constructive discussions.
- Mentor peers, share knowledge, and promote an inclusive environment for all team members.
- Guide teams in implementing AI solutions within engineering workflows and maintain relevant tools like prompt libraries.
- Develop and uphold engineering guidelines, paving the road for safe and efficient software practices.
- Assess and improve engineering productivity through monitoring and analytics.
- Engage with teams to enhance the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and internal processes.
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience in building backend services using Python and/or Go
- Experience with scalable and asynchronous application development
- Familiarity with running workloads on Kubernetes and AWS
- Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code principles, particularly Terraform
- Strong emphasis on testing and automation; experienced with CI pipeline integration
- Understanding of DevOps, platform engineering, or developer experience concepts
- Skilled at making technical ideas accessible to individuals with varying backgrounds and experience levels
- Interest in AI/LLM capabilities and their practical applications in engineering workflows
- Comfortable in giving and receiving feedback during code reviews and other contexts
- Awareness of usability principles, recognizing that internal platforms have users
Salary
Nice assignment in Amsterdam (office days are Monday and Thursday) until the end of March 2027, for 37 hours per week. On this assignment, you can either work as a freelancer for an hourly rate of up to €85 or on a flex contract via our agency, in which case the salary range is €6000-€7000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.