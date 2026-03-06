Senior Backend Developer - Temporary

Are you passionate about building reliable systems and enhancing the developer experience? We are seeking a Backend Developer who thrives on creating impactful solutions for engineering teams. In this role, you will design and implement backend services, create internal developer tools, and contribute to a streamlined software development lifecycle. You’ll work with technologies like Python or Go, Kubernetes, and AWS, and embrace infrastructure as code principles. Ready for a challenging and rewarding opportunity? Apply now!

You will be part of a collaborative team dedicated to empowering engineers through streamlined processes and shared solutions. Their goal is to foster innovation by working together to create a safe and efficient software development environment. They collaborate closely with platform engineers, application teams and security teams.

Here's some of the responsibilities you will have: