Senior Backend Engineer

Posted on November 5, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. This is your chance to shape the future of digital banking by creating the best app experience imaginable. Use your coding prowess to build and enhance the Bank of The Free, ensuring seamless, secure, and flawless functionality for our users.

Take Ownership

As bunq's Senior Backend Engineer, you’ll be at the forefront of our backend development, ensuring our employees and users experience unparalleled stability and performance.

  • Collaborate with our product team to design and implement robust backend structures for cutting-edge, user-facing features, utilizing technologies like MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch, and PHP.

  • Provide continuity and growth for our backend team by mentoring and guiding junior developers, helping them unlock their full potential.

  • Manage high-availability production systems and support other departments by developing and maintaining efficient, scalable processes.

Requirements

  • Our PHP-based backend is intuitive, so no prior PHP experience is needed while experience in any object-oriented language will do.

  • You're able to build your own projects and manage high-availability production systems.

  • You use your creativity to build industry breaking user facing features.

  • You coordinate efforts to increase efficiency and scalability.

  • You're fluent in English, both speaking and writing.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed. 💪🏼

🤟 Join forces with great colleagues across the globe to revolutionize banking.

🌟 Make lasting impact by working on complex & exciting challenges.

📚 Accelerate your career growth with bunq Academy and €1500 learning budget and additional study leave.

💸 Monthly contributions to your phone and internet bills.

💻 A Macbook to keep with you while you're with us.

👩‍💻 Working hybrid & earn Digital Nomad perks over time.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳).

🥦 Fabulous in-house chefs cooking delicious lunches.

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq.
🚴‍♀️ A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing.

🍻 Friday drinks, team events, and other celebrations - bunq style!

Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
