Tax Manager

Tax Manager

Posted on February 19, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 19, 2026

About this role

Are you an experienced Tax Manager ready for your next challenge?

We're looking for an experienced Tax Manager to join a fast growing team hands-on team based in the Netherlands. This role offers the opportunity to work closely with large international companies, collaborating with experienced tax professionals across the form while playing a key role in the team's continued growth.

What we can offer you

  • Competitive salary
  • Comprehensive rewards and benefits package
  • Enhanced onboarding
  • Access to health and wellbeing benefits
  • Working environment that champions diversity and inclusion
  • Modern and sustainable office building

Your responsibilities as a Tax Manager

As a Tax Manager, you’ll be involved in transfer pricing projects from start to finish, giving you the opportunity to quickly build your knowledge and expertise. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing transfer pricing strategies aligned with clients’ business models and risk profiles, as well as leading the preparation of robust transfer pricing documentation, including local and master files in line with OECD requirements.

You’ll also manage transfer pricing dispute resolution processes, defending positions during tax audits and appeals. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you’ll help design and implement transfer pricing models, carry out technical research on complex transfer pricing matters, and provide guidance and support to junior colleagues as they develop their skills.

Requirements

We’re looking for someone with 4–6 years of relevant transfer pricing experience, supported by a completed university-level qualification in tax, economics, or a related field. You’ll bring strong written and verbal communication skills, along with proven experience coaching and developing junior team members.
You’ll be confident handling challenges, communicating effectively with stakeholders, and motivating your team in a positive, supportive way.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Finance & Procurement Manager | Dutch and English
Finance ERP Consultant | Dutch
Payments Resolution Specialist
Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.