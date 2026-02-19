Are you an experienced Tax Manager ready for your next challenge?

We're looking for an experienced Tax Manager to join a fast growing team hands-on team based in the Netherlands. This role offers the opportunity to work closely with large international companies, collaborating with experienced tax professionals across the form while playing a key role in the team's continued growth.

What we can offer you

Competitive salary

Comprehensive rewards and benefits package

Enhanced onboarding

Access to health and wellbeing benefits

Working environment that champions diversity and inclusion

Modern and sustainable office building

Your responsibilities as a Tax Manager

As a Tax Manager, you’ll be involved in transfer pricing projects from start to finish, giving you the opportunity to quickly build your knowledge and expertise. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing transfer pricing strategies aligned with clients’ business models and risk profiles, as well as leading the preparation of robust transfer pricing documentation, including local and master files in line with OECD requirements.

You’ll also manage transfer pricing dispute resolution processes, defending positions during tax audits and appeals. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you’ll help design and implement transfer pricing models, carry out technical research on complex transfer pricing matters, and provide guidance and support to junior colleagues as they develop their skills.