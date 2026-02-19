Tax Manager
About this role
Are you an experienced Tax Manager ready for your next challenge?
We're looking for an experienced Tax Manager to join a fast growing team hands-on team based in the Netherlands. This role offers the opportunity to work closely with large international companies, collaborating with experienced tax professionals across the form while playing a key role in the team's continued growth.
What we can offer you
- Competitive salary
- Comprehensive rewards and benefits package
- Enhanced onboarding
- Access to health and wellbeing benefits
- Working environment that champions diversity and inclusion
- Modern and sustainable office building
Your responsibilities as a Tax Manager
As a Tax Manager, you’ll be involved in transfer pricing projects from start to finish, giving you the opportunity to quickly build your knowledge and expertise. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing transfer pricing strategies aligned with clients’ business models and risk profiles, as well as leading the preparation of robust transfer pricing documentation, including local and master files in line with OECD requirements.
You’ll also manage transfer pricing dispute resolution processes, defending positions during tax audits and appeals. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you’ll help design and implement transfer pricing models, carry out technical research on complex transfer pricing matters, and provide guidance and support to junior colleagues as they develop their skills.
Requirements
We’re looking for someone with 4–6 years of relevant transfer pricing experience, supported by a completed university-level qualification in tax, economics, or a related field. You’ll bring strong written and verbal communication skills, along with proven experience coaching and developing junior team members.
You’ll be confident handling challenges, communicating effectively with stakeholders, and motivating your team in a positive, supportive way.