Finance ERP Consultant | Dutch
Posted on February 7, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role
Our client, a growing international consultancy specializing in ERP integration across multiple European countries, is seeking a Finance Consultant to join their team in Amsterdam. You will play a crucial role in supporting clients by understanding their needs, configuring ERP solutions, and ensuring successful system adoption.
Responsibilities:
- Handle remote support requests using your business and functional expertise.
- Analyze user needs by participating in client workshops and drafting functional specifications.
- Configure ERP systems (mainly Sage X3) to meet client requirements, under the guidance of senior consultants.
- Assist with change management by supporting end-user training sessions related to financial flows.
- Collaborate with a diverse team of consultants spread across Europe.
Requirements:
- Solid understanding of ERP systems, with knowledge of accounting and management control within organizations.
- Strong command of Microsoft Office tools; fluency in SQL is a plus
- Able to travel to clients within the Netherlands
- Fluent in English and Dutch, both spoken and written.
- 3–5 years of experience in accounting, finance consultancy, or ERP-related roles.
- Familiarity with Sage X3 is a strong advantage
What’s in it for you?
- A competitive annual salary ranging from €50,000 to €60,000, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on experience.
- Annual bonus based on achievement of targets.
- Travel reimbursement (for both public transport and private car usage).
- Hybrid work setup: 3-4 days in the office and 1-2 days working from home
- Opportunity to work in an international and dynamic environment
The salary or salary range indicated is dependent on the amount of experience and relevant skills you can offer, specific to this role. We are happy to discuss this with you if you look like a good match for the position.
Sounds interesting? Apply directly or contact izumi@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.
Salary
€50,000 - €60,000 Per Year
