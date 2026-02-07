Finance ERP Consultant | Dutch

Finance ERP Consultant | Dutch

Posted on February 7, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 7, 2026

About this role

Our client, a growing international consultancy specializing in ERP integration across multiple European countries, is seeking a Finance Consultant to join their team in Amsterdam. You will play a crucial role in supporting clients by understanding their needs, configuring ERP solutions, and ensuring successful system adoption.

Responsibilities:

  • Handle remote support requests using your business and functional expertise.
  • Analyze user needs by participating in client workshops and drafting functional specifications.
  • Configure ERP systems (mainly Sage X3) to meet client requirements, under the guidance of senior consultants.
  • Assist with change management by supporting end-user training sessions related to financial flows.
  • Collaborate with a diverse team of consultants spread across Europe.

Requirements:

  • Solid understanding of ERP systems, with knowledge of accounting and management control within organizations.
  • Strong command of Microsoft Office tools; fluency in SQL is a plus
  • Able to travel to clients within the Netherlands
  • Fluent in English and Dutch, both spoken and written.
  • 3–5 years of experience in accounting, finance consultancy, or ERP-related roles.
  • Familiarity with Sage X3 is a strong advantage

What’s in it for you?

  • A competitive annual salary ranging from €50,000 to €60,000, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on experience.
  • Annual bonus based on achievement of targets.
  • Travel reimbursement (for both public transport and private car usage).
  • Hybrid work setup: 3-4 days in the office and 1-2 days working from home
  • Opportunity to work in an international and dynamic environment

The salary or salary range indicated is dependent on the amount of experience and relevant skills you can offer, specific to this role. We are happy to discuss this with you if you look like a good match for the position.

Sounds interesting? Apply directly or contact izumi@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

The post Finance ERP Consultant | Dutch appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€50,000 - €60,000 Per Year
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Junior Finance & Tax Officer - Bank
Payments Resolution Specialist
Billing Officer
Jr Financial Reporting & Regulatory Analyst
Financial Controller - Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position