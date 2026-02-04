Financial Controller - Temporary

Financial Controller - Temporary

Posted on February 4, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on February 4, 2026

About this role

Your Key responsibilities:



  • Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A): Develop and manage program budgets for cloud migration, data center exit, and associated initiatives. Provide detailed cost models and forecasts for infrastructure decommissioning, AWS consumption, and transition costs;

  • Track and validate benefits realization against the approved business case (e.g., savings from data center closures, efficiency gains, license reductions). Conduct variance analysis, highlighting risks to forecasted savings or additional cost exposures;

  • Model and manage the financial implications of data center exits, including lease terminations, depreciation of assets, write-offs, and cost avoidance;

  • Partner with Procurement to ensure vendor contracts (cloud providers, data center vendors, service partners) are financially optimized;

  • Ensure transparency and accountability across all program expenditures and forecasts;

  • Standardize financial reporting for executive consumption, highlighting ROI and cost optimization opportunities;

  • Establish controls and processes to ensure accurate program financial reporting. Implement continuous improvements in forecasting, cost allocation, and benefits tracking.


This is a temporary assignment for 40 hours per week until the end of november 2026. A competitive salary will be offered in accordance with your experience and knowledge. A contract is offered by Independent Recruiters, Freelance is not an option.


How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Junior Finance & Tax Officer - Bank
Payments Resolution Specialist
Billing Officer
Jr Financial Reporting & Regulatory Analyst
HR Operations Specialist
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.