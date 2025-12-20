This is a temporary agency contract (Phase A) for a duration of 12 months.

Are you an experienced payments or finance operations professional who thrives in complex, international environments and enjoys improving processes?

Our client, a leading global entertainment and media company, is looking for a Payments Resolution Specialist to join their team. In this role, you will support complex invoice processing activities while playing a key part in improving, scaling, and modernizing AP processes across the region. This is an excellent opportunity for a finance professional who enjoys combining operational excellence with process innovation, data, and cross-functional collaboration.

Responsibilities

Manage complex invoice processing activities and vendor inquiries, ensuring accuracy and timeliness

Resolve invoice discrepancies, escalations, and system-related issues with a strong focus on quality and customer service

Partner with FinTech teams and business stakeholders to support system enhancements, integrations, and testing related to Procure-to-Pay operations and finance transformation

Drive cross-functional alignment on AP improvements, working closely with regional and global teams, with the aim of streamlining invoice processing, reducing manual work, and improving scalability across EMEA

Analyze operational and financial data to identify trends, risks, and opportunities for improvement

Translate data insights into impactful visuals, reports, and presentations, demonstrating strong communication skills and the ability to present to a high professional standard

Apply structured project management practices while contributing to regional and global projects

Promote continuous improvement by identifying opportunities for automation, process optimization, and use of AI-driven solutions

Requirements

3–5+ years of experience in Accounts Payable and/or Procure-to-Pay (P2P) with solid understanding of end-to-end processes within the function

Solid understanding of finance operations within the EMEA region, with the ability to support teams beyond EMEA

Proven experience leading regional or global P2P projects, with a strong track record of applying structured project management methodologies

Strong data literacy, with the ability to analyze information and convert it into visual and presentation-ready formats

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with a service-oriented and detail-focused mindset

Advanced proficiency in Excel and experience working with ERP systems

Experience with Workday, ticketing tools, or AI applications in Accounts Payable is a plus and preferred

Strong organizational skills, adaptability, and the ability to manage competing priorities in a dynamic environment

Fluency in English is required, additional languages are a plus

What’s in it for you?

An international and collaborative environment within a globally recognized organization

Exposure to regional and global finance transformation initiatives

Opportunities to work closely with finance, technology, and business teams across EMEA

A flexible hybrid working setup that supports autonomy and teamwork

Competitive hourly pay and the chance to further develop your skills within a high-performing finance team

Interested?

Feel free to apply or reach out for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.



