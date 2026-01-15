Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland
Posted on January 15, 2026
Enkhuizen
Dutch, English
About this role
Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.
Our client is currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounting Representative with a good level of Dutch to join their team.
The Accounting Representative is part of the Finance team. The tasks might vary.
- Checking and entering incoming invoices
- Internal and external communication regarding invoices
- Preparing and sending outgoing invoices
- Processing bank statements
- Accounts receivable management
- Preparing the weekly payment run
- Keeping customer records up to date
- An MBO diploma in Accounting/Business Administration or relevant work experience
- English and Dutch at a good level
- Some experience with accounting processes and ERP systems
- Able to handle private and/or confidential information
- Analytical & detail oriented
- Good communicator and a teamplayer
- Organized and work efficiently
- Preferably living in or around the Enkhuizen area
Additional information
- A challenging role in an internationally operating organization, where no day is the same, the work never stops, but we do finish at 5:00 PM
- Opportunities for professional development and growth through internal and external training
- Great team, team activities, green area and parking space
- Pension Scheme
