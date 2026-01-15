Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.

Our client is currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounting Representative with a good level of Dutch to join their team.

The Accounting Representative is part of the Finance team. The tasks might vary.



Checking and entering incoming invoices



Internal and external communication regarding invoices



Preparing and sending outgoing invoices



Processing bank statements



Accounts receivable management



Preparing the weekly payment run



Keeping customer records up to date





An MBO diploma in Accounting/Business Administration or relevant work experience



English and Dutch at a good level



Some experience with accounting processes and ERP systems



Able to handle private and/or confidential information



Analytical & detail oriented



Good communicator and a teamplayer



Organized and work efficiently



Preferably living in or around the Enkhuizen area



Additional information