Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen

Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen

Posted on January 15, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on January 15, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a proactive Junior Finance Representative to join their finance team. The Finance Representative is a member of the Finance team who performs various clerical and bookkeeping tasks for one or more business units.



Every day is unique. However, a day in our office would typically include the following:



  • Onboarding new customer accounts

  • Handling Accounts Payable, such as processing suppliers' invoices in the ERP and our online finance tool

  • Handling Accounts Receivable such as processing sales order invoices and taking care of the collecting process

  • Collaborating with account managers to address customers' queries

  • Executing bank reconciliation and creating payment run

  • Supporting the CFO and assistant controller in preparing the end-of-the-month closure

  • Various bookkeeping tasks

  • Collaborating with different departments to better meet our (internal) clients' needs




  • Fluent English speaker. Dutch is an advantage, but not essential

  • You are excellent at respecting private and/or confidential information

  • MBO diploma in Business Administration or Accounting and 1-2 years of work experience in a similar position

  • Team player, proactive, and improvement-minded

  • You are organized and work efficiently

  • Analytical and details oriented

  • You are easy to talk to and a good communicator

  • You take responsibility and pride in the work you perform




  • A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance

  • Laptop and a cell phone

  • Potential to quickly grow within the company

  • A permanent contract from the start

  • An attractive pension plan

  • Complete and ongoing training from the start

  • International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries

  • Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Finance Specialist
Accounts Receivable Specialist | English
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)
Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.