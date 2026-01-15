Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen

Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a proactive Junior Finance Representative to join their finance team. The Finance Representative is a member of the Finance team who performs various clerical and bookkeeping tasks for one or more business units.

Every day is unique. However, a day in our office would typically include the following:



Onboarding new customer accounts



Handling Accounts Payable, such as processing suppliers' invoices in the ERP and our online finance tool



Handling Accounts Receivable such as processing sales order invoices and taking care of the collecting process



Collaborating with account managers to address customers' queries



Executing bank reconciliation and creating payment run



Supporting the CFO and assistant controller in preparing the end-of-the-month closure



Various bookkeeping tasks



Collaborating with different departments to better meet our (internal) clients' needs





Fluent English speaker. Dutch is an advantage, but not essential



You are excellent at respecting private and/or confidential information



MBO diploma in Business Administration or Accounting and 1-2 years of work experience in a similar position



Team player, proactive, and improvement-minded



You are organized and work efficiently



Analytical and details oriented



You are easy to talk to and a good communicator



You take responsibility and pride in the work you perform

