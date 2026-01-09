Accounts Receivable Specialist | English
Posted on January 9, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role
Role Overview: In this role, you will manage cash collections for the British market, ensuring timely payments, accurate records, and quick resolution of any discrepancies.
Key Responsibilities:
- Proactively monitor overdue payments and manage the aging debt list for clients.
- Engage directly with clients to arrange debt repayment and maintain strong relationships.
- Apply payments to client accounts, working closely with Sales and Finance teams to ensure smooth operations.
- Resolve EDI transmission issues related to the Spanish market, ensuring seamless electronic processing.
- Collaborate with Sales to explore flexible payment plans or settlements, aiming for win-win solutions with customers.
Requirements
We are looking for a candidate with the following qualities and skills:
- C2 level of English and experience in collections or billing management within the relevant market
- Proactive and a strong team player
- Active listening skills & empathy to understand clients’ situations
- Strong sense of ownership and accountability in managing collections independently
- Familiarity with CRM systems and SAP is a plus
- Fluent in both Spanish and English (written and spoken)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook)
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a global leader in the life sciences sector, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of laboratory instruments, consumables, and services. Their products are widely used in academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and food industry labs, as well as clinical, environmental, forensic, and industrial facilities. With a global presence in 33 countries and over 5,000 employees, the company is dedicated to advancing scientific research while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.
Application Procedure
