Accounts Receivable Specialist | English

Our client is a global leader in the life sciences sector, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of laboratory instruments, consumables, and services. Their products are widely used in academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and food industry labs, as well as clinical, environmental, forensic, and industrial facilities. With a global presence in 33 countries and over 5,000 employees, the company is dedicated to advancing scientific research while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.