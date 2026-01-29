Accounts Payable Manager

Octagon Professionals is looking for an experienced Accounts Payable Service Manager to support the European Space Agency (ESA). The service plays a key role within ESA's Financial Operations Division, ensuring accurate processing of supplier payments and strict compliance with the Agency's accounting standards, contractual obligations, and financial regulations.

We are seeking a finance professional with proven experience in Accounts Payable and contract management, strong SAP knowledge, and the ability to lead financial processes in a complex international setting. This role requires a combination of analytical thinking, operational control, and managerial capability to drive continuous improvement and efficiency within the service.

Responsibilities



Manage and oversee all Accounts Payable operations and financial validation activities.



Ensure accurate processing and control of purchase orders, contracts, and invoices in SAP.



Perform and supervise checks on invoices and advance payments, ensuring compliance with financial procedures.



Handle supplier and stakeholder queries in coordination with ESA's internal departments.



Support verification of contracts and change notices, ensuring adherence to procurement and financial requirements.



Contribute to monthly and annual financial closings, reconciliations, and reporting.



Provide analytical reports and insights to support audits and management decisions.



Requirements



Minimum of 4-6 years of experience in Accounts Payable , Financial Operations , or Contract Finance Management .

At least 4 years of proven managerial experience , leading or coordinating financial activities in a professional environment.

University degree in Finance, Accounting, or Financial Management .

Strong, hands-on SAP knowledge and familiarity with PO-Contract-Invoice processes.

Excellent analytical and organizational skills, with high attention to detail.



Familiarity with public sector financial regulations or IPSAS is an advantage.



Experience with Power BI or similar reporting tools is a plus.

Strong communication skills and stakeholder management abilities.



High level of accountability, discretion, and reliability under tight deadlines.



We offer



Attractive remuneration package.



Up to 30 vacation days and 12 public holidays (based on a 40-hour working week).



Hybrid work type.



Pension contribution to a tailor-made pension scheme.



Yearly subscription to the ESTEC gym facilities and swimming pool.



Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!

Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 30 years of experience in the European and international markets. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas, and a multi-national team, provide flexible solutions customized to individual client needs.

Privacy Notice: In order to apply for this vacancy, you must submit your personal information to Octagon Professionals. Octagon Professionals will collect, use, and process your personal information as mentioned in our Privacy Policy. Our policy and processing of your personal information is compliant with the GDPR.