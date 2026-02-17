Commercial Operations Specialist

Commercial Operations Specialist

Posted on February 17, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 17, 2026

About this role

We’re looking for a Commercial Operations Specialist who loves structure, clarity, and great customer experiences. You’ll be the engine behind our order execution for the DACH region — ensuring every quote, order, shipment, and invoice runs smoothly.

If you’re analytical, organized, communicative, and enjoy being the “go to person” that keeps things flowing, this role is made for you.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Own the end‑to‑end order process from quotation → order entry → delivery tracking → invoicing.
  • Ensure everything in the quote‑to‑cash cycle runs smoothly: pricing, discounts, payment terms, accuracy.
  • Be the primary contact for key B2B customers in Germany and NL, keeping them informed and happy.
  • Work closely with Sales on availability, timelines, customer expectations, and smooth delivery.
  • Keep ERP/CRM data clean (SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, NetSuite — experience with any is great!).
  • Solve issues quickly: mismatches, delays, delivery problems, invoice questions.
  • Collaborate with Logistics, Finance, Aftersales and Sales to ensure everything connects.
  • Support backorder management and monthly closing/reporting.

Requirements

  • 3+ years in commercial operations, order management, or sales support.
  • German + English fluency (both mandatory — this role services DACH clients).
  • Experience with ERP/CRM systems.
  • Strong attention to detail & love for well‑structured processes.
  • Excellent communication and relationship‑building skills.
  • Ability to stay organized in a fast‑moving environment.
  • Proactive mindset — you don’t wait for problems, you prevent them.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with Benelux or German B2B customers.
  • Knowledge of international logistics or trade compliance.
  • Solid Excel / reporting skills.
  • Familiarity with order‑to‑cash workflows. 

The company

At TENWAYS, we’re reshaping urban mobility with lightweight, stylish e bikes designed to make everyday city riding smoother, greener, and a whole lot more enjoyable.

We’re expanding fast across Europe — and Germany is one of our key growth markets.
This is your chance to join a mission driven, international team where ideas move quickly, and people grow just as fast.

If you thrive in a dynamic environment and want your work to have impact, you’ll feel right at home here.🚴 

What we offer at TENWAYS:

  • Help shape the future of urban mobility — your work matters.
  • Work in an international, positive, high‑energy team.
  • Flat structure, lots of ownership, and real opportunities to grow fast.
  • A culture built on trust, flexibility, and creativity.
  • And yes… you get to ride our beautiful e‑bikes. 😉

If this sounds like the perfect next step for you, we’d love to meet you.
Your next career journey might start right here. 🚴

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Field Sales Representative | Dutch & French
Sales Account Manager | English and Dutch
Sales Manager | English and Dutch
Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary
Account Manager FMCG | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.