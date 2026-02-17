Commercial Operations Specialist
About this role
We’re looking for a Commercial Operations Specialist who loves structure, clarity, and great customer experiences. You’ll be the engine behind our order execution for the DACH region — ensuring every quote, order, shipment, and invoice runs smoothly.
If you’re analytical, organized, communicative, and enjoy being the “go to person” that keeps things flowing, this role is made for you.
Key Responsibilities:
- Own the end‑to‑end order process from quotation → order entry → delivery tracking → invoicing.
- Ensure everything in the quote‑to‑cash cycle runs smoothly: pricing, discounts, payment terms, accuracy.
- Be the primary contact for key B2B customers in Germany and NL, keeping them informed and happy.
- Work closely with Sales on availability, timelines, customer expectations, and smooth delivery.
- Keep ERP/CRM data clean (SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, NetSuite — experience with any is great!).
- Solve issues quickly: mismatches, delays, delivery problems, invoice questions.
- Collaborate with Logistics, Finance, Aftersales and Sales to ensure everything connects.
- Support backorder management and monthly closing/reporting.
Requirements
- 3+ years in commercial operations, order management, or sales support.
- German + English fluency (both mandatory — this role services DACH clients).
- Experience with ERP/CRM systems.
- Strong attention to detail & love for well‑structured processes.
- Excellent communication and relationship‑building skills.
- Ability to stay organized in a fast‑moving environment.
- Proactive mindset — you don’t wait for problems, you prevent them.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with Benelux or German B2B customers.
- Knowledge of international logistics or trade compliance.
- Solid Excel / reporting skills.
- Familiarity with order‑to‑cash workflows.
The company
At TENWAYS, we’re reshaping urban mobility with lightweight, stylish e bikes designed to make everyday city riding smoother, greener, and a whole lot more enjoyable.
We’re expanding fast across Europe — and Germany is one of our key growth markets.
This is your chance to join a mission driven, international team where ideas move quickly, and people grow just as fast.
If you thrive in a dynamic environment and want your work to have impact, you’ll feel right at home here.🚴
What we offer at TENWAYS:
- Help shape the future of urban mobility — your work matters.
- Work in an international, positive, high‑energy team.
- Flat structure, lots of ownership, and real opportunities to grow fast.
- A culture built on trust, flexibility, and creativity.
- And yes… you get to ride our beautiful e‑bikes. 😉
If this sounds like the perfect next step for you, we’d love to meet you.
Your next career journey might start right here. 🚴