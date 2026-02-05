Sales Account Manager | English and Dutch
Posted on February 5, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on February 5, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
As a Sales Account Manager, you will take ownership of the full commercial cycle within your region (Dutch market) From generating new business to nurturing long-term client partnerships, you play a key role in expanding the company’s presence in the Dutch market.
Your responsibilities include:
- Proactively identifying and engaging new customers, partners, and business opportunities within your territory
- Managing the complete sales journey, from initial outreach and prospecting through to negotiation and closing
- Maintaining close relationships with existing clients, ensuring follow-up, retention, and growth
- Delivering product presentations, live demonstrations, and user training sessions
- Representing the company at trade fairs, industry events, and professional conferences
- Ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction and building sustainable, long-term collaborations
- Creating and executing a regional sales strategy to drive market growth in the Netherlands
Requirements
Who are you?
You are commercially minded, self-driven, and energized by the intersection of health, innovation, and technology. You also bring:
- 3–5 years (max) of relevant professional experience in sales, account management, or business development
- A strong interest in or exposure to the fitness, healthcare, wellness, or nutrition sectors and if you have worked in these industries, that's absolutely a plus!
- A results-focused mindset with solid commercial intuition
- Strong communication skills in both Dutch and English
- A high level of independence, initiative, and ownership
- A valid Category B driver’s license and readiness to travel regularly within your region
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
Our client operates in the health technology and wellness solutions industry, specializing in advanced body analysis and measurement systems and a global player. Its products are widely used across healthcare, fitness, corporate wellness, and research environments. The company is recognized for delivering reliable, easy-to-use technology that supports data-driven health and performance insights for both professionals and end users.
Application Procedure
