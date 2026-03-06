Customer Success Agent | German C2
Eindhoven
German
About this role
As a Customer Success Agent, you act as the primary contact for the German real estate agents. You assist them with their day-to-day activities, respond to questions about ongoing projects, provide guidance on products, and ensure they receive timely, knowledgeable, and solution-focused support.
- Support with booking and coordinating appointments with our photographers
- Advise clients on additional products such as video and 360° tours
- Handle adjustments and changes to existing orders
- Answer client questions about the completion and delivery of image materials
- Proactively think along with clients about the best way to present and market their properties
- Follow up on warm leads generated by marketing or account managers
- Contact interested real estate agents by phone, prepare and send offers, and maintain records in Salesforce
- Coordinate appointments and support new business initiatives
- Identify opportunities during client conversations and address them in a natural, consultative way
- Collaborate with Sales, Operations, and Marketing to support customer satisfaction and growth in the German market
Requirements
- Excellent German skills, both written and spoken (native or C2 level)
- Good English skills for internal communication; Dutch is a plus
- You are available 32 – 40 hours per week
- Experience in customer service or a similar customer-facing role
- Enjoyment of phone-based customer interaction, including actively following up on leads
- A service-oriented mindset combined with strong commercial awareness
- Well-organized, reliable, and detail-oriented
- Proactive working style with a pragmatic “get it done” mentality
- Willingness to work from our office in Eindhoven at least once per week (hybrid working possible)
Salary
€2800-€3250 per month
The company
Our client helps real estate agents present properties professionally and attractively on the market. When a property goes up for sale, the client handles all marketing materials, including professional photography, 360° tours, videos, floor plans, and living space calculations.Their key advantage is a structured, technology-driven process. Through a digital platform, agents can easily book services while they manage the entire workflow: from scheduling appointments to delivering the final marketing materials.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
