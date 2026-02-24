Customer Service Representative | Italian and Dutch
Eindhoven
Dutch, Italian
About this role
As a key member of the Customer Support team, you will play an integral role in ensuring the seamless execution of daily operations. You'll be empowered to make timely decisions and contribute to maintaining a collaborative and high-performing team environment. Responsibilities include:
- Handle end-to-end order lifecycle, from entry to billing, using SAP
- Coordinate with warehouse and logistics providers to ensure accurate order handling
- Initiate and oversee any subcontracting needs with logistics partners
- Maintain ongoing communication with clients and internal sales teams to ensure clarity and alignment
- Serve as the liaison with transportation providers to monitor shipments
- Actively track and respond to delivery date changes
- Keep customers and sales informed of any updates or delays
- Build and maintain strong commercial ties with customers in the German market, in partnership with the sales team
- Be the first line of support for inquiries and complaints via phone or email
- Manage updates in the system related to customer profiles, product details, pricing, and promotions to support efficient operations
- Participate in ad hoc initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and team effectiveness
Requirements
We’re searching for a customer-focused professional who thrives in a dynamic environment and brings both empathy and efficiency to the table. Your Profile:
- Minimum of 1 year of experience in a customer service role
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal
- Attentive listener with the ability to ask insightful questions to fully understand customer needs or concerns
- Clear, compassionate communicator who can articulate information effectively and with empathy
- Fluency in Italian (C2) and Dutch is required.
- Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities while meeting deadlines
- Interest in and willingness to learn the technical side of our client's lighting solutions
- Positive, self-motivated mindset with a collaborative spirit and a drive to inspire those around you
- Proactive, hands-on approach to daily tasks and continuous self-improvement
- You are located in the Eindhoven area
- Comfortable working with digital tools and systems, including Excel, Word and SA
Salary
€2600-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading lighting manufacturer, operating worldwide.
Application Procedure
