Customer Support Agent | German C2

About this role
We are seeking a dedicated Customer Support Representative to join our client's Service Desk team. This role also connects local stakeholders with logistics and technical teams based in Eindhoven, Cologne, and the UK.
- Customer Support: Address inquiries via email or phone, ensuring customer questions are resolved professionally and promptly.
- Service Coordination: Arrange equipment returns, process service orders, generate shipping labels, and provide clear communication on service workflows.
- Order Monitoring: Track service turnaround times, provide regular updates, and create price quotations when required.
- Complaint Management: Handle customer complaints efficiently, ensuring timely resolution to maintain satisfaction.
- Financial Coordination: Collaborate with the finance team to ensure invoices are accurate and payments are processed smoothly.
- Continuous Improvement: Monitor team KPIs, identify performance gaps, and implement solutions using problem-solving techniques.
- Adherence to Policies: Follow established customer service procedures to deliver consistent and reliable service.
Requirements
- 1+ years of experience in customer support
- Fluency in English and German both written and spoken.
- Team player, problem solver, customer-oriented, independent worker
- Great communication skills
- Location near Eindhoven
Salary
€40000-€40000 per month
The company
Our client provides innovative solutions for the installation and certification, testing, monitoring and analysis of copper, fiber and wireless networks used by enterprises and telecommunications carriers. The company's award-winning solutions provide network installers, owners, and maintainers with superior vision, combining speed, accuracy and ease of use to optimize network performance.
Application Procedure
