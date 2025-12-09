Customer Service Employee | German
About this role
Your role will encompass:
- Providing written assistance to customers.
- Offering guidance to customers on utilizing their products
- Assisting customers in navigating through the digital realm.
- Communicating complex digital issues effectively using straightforward language.
- Identifying fraud and recognizing tampered documents to safeguard our customers.
Requirements
What do we expect from you?
- Strong communication skills in English and German, both written and verbal.
- Flexibility to work flexible hours, including one evening per week and one Saturday shift per month, with availability on Mondays.
- You are at least part time available
Salary
€2800-€2800 per month
The company
Our client is an exciting and rapidly expanding company specializing in digital solutions. As they continue their journey of growth and innovation, they're seeking individuals eager to be part of their dynamic team.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
