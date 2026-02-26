Logistics Planner | Dutch + English
Posted on February 26, 2026
Eindhoven
English
About this role
Delivery Coordination
- Manages the scheduling and execution of pallet deliveries to customers, prioritizing exceptional service and satisfaction.
- Handles incoming orders, processes them, and ensures seamless order fulfillment.
- Enhances delivery efficiency by strategically planning volumes and timings.
- Collaborates with the Team Leader or Regional Manager to identify and implement initiatives aimed at improving service levels and reducing operational costs.
- Utilizes effective communication and negotiation skills to secure cooperation from collection points in adopting the PRS system.
- Oversees and ensures the smooth execution of pallet collection activities in partnership with transportation providers and depots.
- Works closely with relevant teams and managers to support on-site activities at collection points within their designated area.
- Maintains regular contact with customers, logistics partners, depots, and suppliers to ensure operations run smoothly and address any arising issues.
- Monitors inventory levels at depots and suppliers, proactively identifying and mitigating potential supply chain disruptions.
- Serves as a liaison between Sales and Finance by managing accurate and timely logistics-related administration.
- Encourages distributors to share dispatch data with PRS and ensures timely follow-up on correspondence and incoming data for accurate system entry.
- Ensures all third-party dispatch information is collected and uploaded within the agreed timelines.
- Verifies the accuracy of system information related to the collection process, ensuring up-to-date and reliable data.
- Tracks return rates, investigates discrepancies, and alerts the Regional Manager about low recovery rates or lack of cooperation from stakeholders
- Identifies areas for process and procedural enhancements within the department, initiating discussions with the Team Leader to address them.
- Provides support on additional tasks assigned by management to boost overall operational effectiveness.
Requirements
- Good problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- A true team player
- You have a HBO/Bachelor or Master degree, preferably in supply chain or logistics
- 2+ years of experience in transport planning, logistics or Customer Service
- You have good computer skills (you know those to use excel + outlook)
- Business level of Dutch and English
- This position is available for 40 hours per week
- You are able to go to the office in Eindhoven at least two times a week
Salary
€3400-€3400 per month
The company
The company is an integrated full-service pooler and producer of pallets and boxes.
Application Procedure
