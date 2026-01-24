Customer Service Representative | German C2

Handle end-to-end order lifecycle, from entry to billing, using SAP

Coordinate with warehouse and logistics providers to ensure accurate order handling

Initiate and oversee any subcontracting needs with logistics partners

Maintain ongoing communication with clients and internal sales teams to ensure clarity and alignment

Serve as the liaison with transportation providers to monitor shipments

Actively track and respond to delivery date changes

Keep customers and sales informed of any updates or delays

Build and maintain strong commercial ties with customers and partnership with the sales team

Be the first line of support for inquiries and complaints via phone or email

Manage updates in the system related to customer profiles, product details, pricing, and promotions to support efficient operations

Participate in ad hoc initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and team effectiveness

As a key member of the Customer Support team, you will play an integral role in ensuring the seamless execution of daily operations. You'll be empowered to make timely decisions and contribute to maintaining a collaborative and high-performing team environment. Responsibilities include:Delivery Oversight:Customer Relationship Management:Continuous Improvement & Projects: