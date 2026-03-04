Senior Brand Manager (FMCG) - Temp
About this role
Join the world’s No.1 formula brand and shape the future of infant nutrition globally! Are you looking for a temporary position as Senior Brand Manager for the next 6 months? Then this is the oppertunity for you!
Are you ready to join a team operating in a €28bn, and growing, global formula market? Here you will be part of the Global Strategy & Innovation team who drives the next generation of product propositions and launches excellence across markets worldwide. As Senior Brand Manager, you will play a pivotal role in turning consumer insights into winning global innovations.
You will develop and validate compelling consumer value propositions, lead the creation of global launch artworks and implementation plans, and collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, Supply Chain, Regulatory and Design to bring projects to life on time. Working closely with local market teams, you will ensure global strategies translate into impactful local execution.
If this seems like the next step for you, then don't hesistate and apply now!
In this role will play a key role in leading the and overseeing implementation plans for global product launches. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is essential to deliver projects on time and within scope.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and validate consumer value propositions through comprehensive research and testing;
- Lead the creation of artworks for marketing campaigns and oversee the implementation plans for global product launches;
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including R&D, Supply Chain, Regulatory, and Design;
- Manage relationships with agencies and external partners to guarantee high-quality outputs and strict adherence to project timelines;
- Monitor brand performance using KPI's and consumer insights, providing actionable recommendations to optimize results;
- Prepare and present strategic plans, marketing initiatives, and performance results confidently to senior stakeholders.
Requirements
The ideal candidate will have:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in consumer marketing, ideally within FMCG or nutrition categories;
- Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage complex timelines and priorities;
- Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels;
- Experience managing agencies and delivering projects under tight deadlines;
- Ability to “zoom out” for strategic thinking while maintaining attention to detail;
- Comfortable working in a multicultural environment and building strong relationships across geographies.
Salary
We can offer you a temaporary contract for 6 months. Salary will be around €9000,- gross a month on fulltime base.
