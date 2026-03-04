Senior Brand Manager (FMCG) - Freelance

Join the world’s No.1 formula brand and shape the future of infant nutrition globally! We are looking for a Freelance Senior Brand Manager who is ready for a 6 month assignment.

Are you ready to join a team operating in a €28bn, and growing, global formula market? Here you will be part of the Global Strategy & Innovation team who drives the next generation of product propositions and launches excellence across markets worldwide. As Senior Brand Manager, you will play a pivotal role in turning consumer insights into winning global innovations.

You will develop and validate compelling consumer value propositions, lead the creation of global launch artworks and implementation plans, and collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, Supply Chain, Regulatory and Design to bring projects to life on time. Working closely with local market teams, you will ensure global strategies translate into impactful local execution.

If this seems like the next step for you, then don't hesistate and apply now!

In this role will play a key role in leading the and overseeing implementation plans for global product launches. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is essential to deliver projects on time and within scope.

Responsibilities: