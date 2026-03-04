Cloud Engineer (Crossplane)
About this role
Cloud Engineer (Crossplane)
We are a cloud transformation team dedicated to helping business teams adopt cloud-native practices and migrate their applications to AWS.
What impact will you have?
As part of our team, you will play a crucial role in migration activities and support business teams throughout their cloud transformation journey.
You will help build GitOps capabilities for provisioning AWS and other infrastructure using Crossplane for hundreds of EKS clusters.
We work in an agile manner with iterative releases. You'll participate in planning, refinement, and review sessions while designing, implementing, testing, and delivering features collaboratively with team members.
We strive for improved developer experience and process automation, so your ideas and contributions in these areas are highly valued.
Requirements
Degree in computer science or equivalent working experience
Hands on experience with declarative based infrastructure as code (preferably Crossplane or Terraform)
Experience in software engineering (Go, Python)
Public cloud experience, preferably with AWS technologies
Practical project hands-on experience with Kubernetes
Analytical thinking and troubleshooting skills: developing orchestration with declarative frameworks is not that intuitive as one might think, so perspicacity and attention to details are a must!
Excellent English communication skills
Self-organized and motivated, high-quality standards
Open to changes, to learn new things and to share own ideas
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance