Posted on February 16, 2026
Utrecht
Permanent
About this role

Be part of an international organization with impact!

We are looking for an experienced controller for an international organisation. As controller it is your responsibility to oversee all financial operations. You can make an impact and contribute to the growth of the company.

Interested? Let's get in contact!

You are in close contact with local financial controllers and international teams, actively contributing to strategic streamlining and professionalism.

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • Leading the consolidation process: coordinating monthly and quarterly closings at the group level;
  • Collecting, checking, and reconciling intercompany data;
  • Coordinating the preparation of consolidated financial statements, including group information;
  • Preparing audit files and acting as a point of contact for (inter)national auditors;
  • Developing, implementing, and maintaining accounting and consolidation policies;
  • Transfer pricing documentation and reconciliation (intercompany pricing);
  • Analyzing group reports and identifying optimizations. Identifying process improvements and guiding their implementation.

Requirements

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Economics, or a comparable field;
  • At least 8 years of relevant experience in consolidation, group accounting, or auditing, preferably in an international context;
  • Broad knowledge of IFRS (or equivalent), consolidation rules, and intercompany accounting;
  • Result-oriented, analytically strong, accurate, and proactive;
  • Good communication skills and experience in stakeholder management at the group level;
  • At ease in an international, changing environment and focused on continuous improvement.

Salary

> 9000

You will be part of an international company with entities worldwide. The offered salary depends on the experience and knowledge you bring, but you can expect around €100.000 - € 130.000 annually.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client..

