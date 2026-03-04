Logistics Employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Logistics Employee at GLS, you will contribute to the seamless flow of our sorting process. Your role is hands-on and varied, involving tasks like loading and unloading packages, ensuring safety standards, and maintaining an organized workspace. This position is ideal for someone who enjoys being active, thrives in a fast-paced environment, and is eager to grow within the logistics sector.
What you will do:
- Loading and unloading: safely handle packages according to established guidelines.
- Scanning and sorting: accurately process goods, including minis and NOCOs.
- Inspecting: check for irregularities and hazardous materials (ADR).
- Maintaining: contribute to a clean, safe, and organized workspace.
- Adapting: flexibly take on various tasks within the warehouse as needed.
What do we offer you
At GLS, we believe in rewarding your hard work with a comprehensive package that supports your professional growth and personal well-being. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:
- Hourly wage: €14.80 gross, with bonuses for shifts.
- Temporary contract with potential for permanent employment.
- Flexible hours: 16-40 hours per week, day and night shifts.
- Travel cost reimbursement and parking availability.
- Opportunities to learn new skills, like EPT certification.
- Work in a dynamic, supportive, and collegial environment.
Job Requirements
We are seeking a motivated and adaptable team player who thrives in a fast-paced logistics environment and is eager to grow professionally.
- MBO 2 level of thinking and working.
- Proficient in Dutch and/or English.
- Willing to obtain an EPT certificate.
- Flexible availability for rotating shifts.
- Resilient, customer-focused, and solution-oriented mindset.
About the company
Located in Utrecht, GLS is a leading logistics company dedicated to quality, reliability, and teamwork. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GLS ensures packages are delivered safely and efficiently while fostering a respectful and collaborative work environment.
What sets GLS apart is its commitment to employee growth and development. From obtaining certifications like EPT to contributing to sustainable logistics, you’ll find opportunities to expand your skills. The company’s accessible location and supportive team culture make it a dynamic and inclusive workplace.
Are you ready to join a company where your contributions truly make a difference?