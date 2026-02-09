What exactly are you going to do

As an orderpicker, you will contribute to ensuring that all large product orders are efficiently and accurately prepared for delivery. Working in a dynamic 4-shift schedule, you’ll play a key role in maintaining the flow of the warehouse while collaborating with a close-knit team. Using a hand scanner, you’ll focus on precision and speed, ensuring customer satisfaction with every order. Safety and teamwork will be at the heart of your daily tasks, and there’s plenty of room to grow, including opportunities to obtain certifications like a forklift license. What You Will Do: Order picking: efficiently and accurately collect products using a hand scanner.

Maintain workflow: ensure smooth operations by working closely with your team.

Safety first: adhere to safety protocols to keep the workplace secure.

Warehouse organization: keep the warehouse tidy and functional for seamless operations.

Upskilling: take advantage of opportunities to grow, such as earning your forklift certification.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into a dynamic and supportive environment where your contributions are valued, and your growth is prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive: Starting salary from €2700 per month, including shift allowance.

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

Full-time role, 36-40 hours per week.

27 vacation days, with the option to purchase 5 extra days.

Daily meal allowance up to €7.54.

Opportunities to earn certifications, like a forklift license.

Room for personal and professional growth within the organization. At Unique, we reward according to the principle of equal pay; your terms of employment are always in line with those of colleagues who are employed directly by the client. This means that, in addition to your hourly wage, the number of days off, allowances, ADV allowances, and other wage components are also part of your terms of employment.

Job Requirements

We are seeking a detail-oriented and reliable order picker who thrives in a dynamic, team-driven environment. Experience as an order picker in logistics.

Full-time availability and immediate readiness to start.

Willingness to work 4-shift schedules, including Saturdays.

Proficiency in Dutch and/or English language skills.

Precise, practical, and attentive to small details.

About the company

Located in Zwolle, our company specializes in delivering large products with precision and care. With a strong foundation and a commitment to excellence, we prioritize teamwork, reliability, and continuous improvement to meet our customers' needs. What sets us apart is our vibrant team of 50 colleagues who value collaboration and growth. We invest in your development through training opportunities and foster a healthy work-life balance, ensuring you feel supported and appreciated every step of the way. Ready to join a workplace where your efforts truly make a difference and your growth is encouraged?

We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.